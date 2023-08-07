In a uniquely San Francisco-in-2023 incident, several drivers illegally motored down the center bike lane on Valencia Street last night in order to swerve around a frozen autonomous Waymo, according to a Twitter video from the scene.

The short video shows a Waymo One flashing its lights, an indication the autonomous car encountered some insurmountable difficulty while driving and stopped dead in its tracks, while blocking a lane on Valencia.

“There’s a Waymo stuck in the road,” says the person who filmed the incident, as car after car bypasses the stalled Waymo and drives into the center bikes-only lane. The bike path is a controversial new addition to the street that official launched just last week, though it has been effectively open and in use since April.

Twofer! Let's take a look at how well the posts are working on Valencia @SFMTA_Muni. Can we end this experiment now or does someone need to be killed first? Also did @waymo report this incident to @californiapuc? pic.twitter.com/BSBvYUw5HK — Andy (@Shenanigans_ATL) August 7, 2023

Five cars drive down the bike lane during the 30-second video, easily fitting between the K71 plastic bollards the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has installed up and down Valencia Street. The bollards, easily crushed, are in short supply and have not been fully installed along the corridor. Bikers along large stretches of Valencia are instead largely protected by black rubber bumpers.

But on this stretch of Valencia, the bollards were in place — and the cars drove between them nonetheless, easily moving over the black bumpers and into the center lane.

It is hardly the only time vehicles have occupied the bikes-only lane: Several cyclists have posted pictures online of cars, delivery trucks, and fire engines driving through or parked in, the center lane. And the bike path is technically an emergency lane, meaning fire engines, ambulances, and other vehicles can speed down it in an emergency, forcing cyclists into car traffic on either side.

The controversial bike lane pilot project, originally given tepid support by neighbors and the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, has seen a troubled rollout. Several bikers have crashed and at least one was hospitalized, a prankster put up protest signs to call attention to large construction posts blocking the lane, and the bike coalition is now urging cyclists to send complaints to the MTA.

One Canadian-Danish urban design expert called the lane “an abomination” and “the worst infrastructure I have ever seen anywhere in the world.”

And the rollout for San Francisco’s self-driving cars is set to see its own development this week: The California Public Utilities Commission will vote on Thursday, Aug. 10, whether Waymo (owned by Google parent-company Alphabet) and Cruise (owned by General Motors) will gain the right to charge passengers for hailing rides in their self-driving cars anywhere in the city.

Currently, Waymo and Cruise can test their cars in the city but not charge for taxi services. A small pool of users already has the ability to hail the autonomous vehicles, but the vote would allow unfettered access to any paying passenger.

Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt has already outlined how his company could “blanket” San Francisco should the vote go Cruise’s way, saying the city could easily handle “several thousand” Cruise vehicles on its streets — at least a tenfold increase from the 303 Cruise cars permitted to operate in San Francisco today.

Waymo too would win the right to charge customers — and presumably see a significant increase in the size of its own San Francisco fleet.

Waymo did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what precipitated the incident, what precautions were in place for testing on Valencia Street, and whether it will continue testing on the corridor.

The MTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how it envisions drivers and cyclists navigating the scenario that occurred last night.