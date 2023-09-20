A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon after a ride-hail driver in an SUV hit him while he was crossing the street.

Police officers responded to 18th and Valencia streets at 1:30 p.m. and found a pedestrian injured from a vehicle collision, police spokesman Robert Rueca said in a statement. Officers called paramedics, who quickly transported the man to the hospital.

Valencia St Valencia St 18th St Yellow Moto Pizza MISSION Dolores Park Around 1:30 p.m., a man crossing near Yellow Moto Pizza was struck by an SUV as it turned left on to Valencia St.

“He couldn’t get up on his own,” said Maritza Rocha Alvarez, the bar manager of Yellow Moto Pizzeria, who saw the collision from the restaurant’s window. “He was conscious, but clearly in pain.”

Alvarez said the victim was an older gentleman who was in the crosswalk pushing a shopping cart eastward on Valencia Street. An SUV driver heading west down 18th Street then turned left onto Valencia Street and struck him.

The victim was well into the crosswalk and “clearly had the right of way,” but the SUV driver, whom Alvarez said was a ridehail driver, “didn’t yield.”

When the SUV hit him, the man “bounced off” the front fender and fell, Alvarez recalled. The driver remained on scene, police said, and did not appear to be intoxicated from drugs or alcohol.

Though Alvarez did not know the man personally, she said others identified him as a local who lived “close by.” Shortly after he was hit, his wife reportedly arrived on the scene.

Alvarez said the victim’s mouth looked “red” and that he was possibly bleeding; she observed him being carried away to the ambulance. By 2 p.m., there were no signs of any police cars or paramedics on-scene.

San Francisco General Hospital confirmed that the victim was, as of Wednesday afternoon, in “critical condition.”

Valencia Street is on the High Injury Network, a collection of San Francisco roadways where traffic collisions most often occur. Per Vision Zero, a data project that tracks traffic collisions, 16 people have died by a collision in San Francisco so far this year, and three of those have been pedestrians.

