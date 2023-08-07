A generation ago, if you saw someone using an iPhone, you pointed and stared: Hey look! An iPhone!

They were a novelty. But then they became ubiquitous. And, then, beyond ubiquitous: Many of you likely have an old iPhone or two gathering dust at the bottom of a junk drawer or propping up a three-legged rice cooker or whatnot. Technology moves fast, breaks things.

Until recently, the driverless cars whirring about San Francisco were a novelty. Then they, too, grew ubiquitous. And, soon, they will be beyond ubiquitous. The California Public Utilities Commission is on Thursday scheduled to vote on allowing autonomous vehicle companies to run driverless taxis 24/7/365. That comes on the heels of a meeting today with disgruntled public safety officials.

Those public safety officials are disgruntled because of driverless cars’ persistent tendency to wander, like an autonomous Mr. Magoo, into fire and police emergency scenes and occupy emergency responders otherwise occupied with responding to emergencies.

But cops and firefighters are also disgruntled because, knowing a little something about politics, they foresee the state’s Public Utilities Commission all but certainly voting to give driverless vehicles full and unfettered access to the city — no matter what cops and firefighters say and no matter what they’ve meticulously documented.

That’s where the smart money is. Or at least lots of money — tremendous amounts of money and power are in play. Which would go a long way toward explaining this pending vote.

A police officer negotiates with an autonomous car on Feb. 9, 2023.





“How many autonomous vehicles would it take to blanket a city like San Francisco to have a disruptive service similar to Uber?” asked a participant in a July 25 earnings call for General Motors, the parent company of autonomous vehicle outfit Cruise. “Can you do it with under 1,000 to 2,000 Origins?”

“Origins” are Cruise’s large, autonomous, six-passenger vehicles that don’t come equipped with steering wheels or any trappings of human control. They look a bit like rolling shoe boxes — and they’re already here in San Francisco.

Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt fielded the question: “As for what it would take to blanket a city like San Francisco, our goal … is to make sure we ramp up manufacturing capacity. We’ve got a variety of markets to absorb these vehicles, and there are practical reasons to ramp up gradually in a city, just to make sure it acclimates as it’s transitioning to a new form of mobility.”

In other words: Hey look! An Origin!

“That said,” Vogt continued, “for perspective, there are over 10,000 human ride-hail drivers in San Francisco, potentially much more than that. Those drivers, of course, aren’t working 24 hours a day like a robot taxi could. It doesn’t take a very high number to generate significant revenue in a city like San Francisco, but certainly there is the capacity to absorb several thousand per city at a minimum.”

So there you are: Several thousand per city at a minimum. A spokesperson for the California Public Utilities Commission confirms that there are “currently no limitations on the number of vehicles either Cruise and Waymo can operate under their existing permits from the DMV and CPUC.”

The exact number of autonomous vehicles meandering through San Francisco today is only known to the autonomous vehicle companies themselves, so you might as well ask the cat. But the Department of Motor Vehicles lists 602 driverless vehicles in California — including 268 for Waymo and 303 for Cruise. Cruise is only permitted to operate without drivers in San Francisco while Waymo can operate sans drivers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Sunnyvale, Los Altos, and Los Altos Hills.

The vast majority of these cars would figure to be navigating through San Francisco — but, even still, an influx of “several thousand” into the city would be massive. For Cruise, with 303 vehicles presently permitted in San Francisco, it could represent a tenfold increase — and, of course, Cruise is just one of several autonomous vehicle companies.

On that same July 25 earnings call, Vogt said that Cruise now has 390 total driverless vehicles. “I believe we are the largest and fastest-growing autonomous vehicle fleet in the world,” he said. “Yet you will see several times this scale in the next six months.”

= 50 Cruise driverless cars There are currently 303 driverless Cruise cars permitted in the city, according to the DMV. To reach “several thousand” driverless Cruise cars in San Francisco would involve a potential tenfold increase.

Chart by Will Jarrett. Data from the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Your local firefighters are not amused. San Francisco’s Chief Jeanine Nicholson went on something of a media blitz in June, telling all who’d listen that the autonomous vehicles “are not ready for prime time.”

In May, Mission Local obtained video of a Waymo intruding into a fire emergency scene, inducing a bewildered police officer to shake a lit road flare and shout at the driverless vehicle as if it were a giant, misbehaving puppy (“No! You stay!”). At the time of that May 1 story, firefighters had filled out some 15 “unusual occurrence” reports documenting Cruise or Waymo vehicles interfering with fire equipment and/or personnel. That tally is now up over 50 (earlier totals approaching 70 reported in the media have been scaled back after duplicate reports were discovered).

Autonomous vehicles have blithely run through downed power lines, blocked in fire rigs, befuddled construction workers by driving into their work site, and, perhaps most notably, blocked a lane in front of first responders following the June 9 Mission District mass shooting that left nine victims wounded. This last instance was brought up, ad nauseam, in the trove of official letters penned by local and statewide public safety departments and their unions urging the California Public Utilities Commission to hold off granting full and unfettered street access to robot cars.

These letters get to the heart of what’s so problematic about autonomous vehicles — and the imminent move to enable them further. That a computer can outperform a human is no great surprise; Deep Blue in 1997 beat Garry Kasparov, and few of us drive as well as Kasparov plays chess. So the claim that supercomputers can’t, on the whole, drive with more technical proficiency than folks running stop signs while texting and spilling coffee is a bit of a stretch.

It’s more than a little on-the-nose that Cruise produced this mockup of an Origin picking up passengers in the Castro in which the vehicle is idling in a Muni loading zone.

San Francisco, however, made that stretch, sending the Public Utilities Commission data claiming driverless cars crash more often than humans. But, in an ominous sign for the city, the PUC wrote back that “San Francisco’s analysis appears to omit or overlook relevant facts present in the data and collision narratives that are critical for understanding the context of the cited incidents.”

So, that’s a bad look for San Francisco. While we’re at it, it’s a bad look for the state Public Utilities Commission that Commissioner John Reynolds, who served as Cruise’s managing counsel from 2019 to 2021, will be voting on this matter. But those don’t exactly even out.

In any event, San Francisco’s sloppiness and/or duplicity was a gratuitous self-own. Because the issue isn’t that autonomous vehicles drive better or worse than humans — but that they drive differently. Most of the time, they’ll be fine. But in emergency situations, they behave in counter-intuitive ways. And that makes for danger.

Instead of pulling to the side of the road when a fire rig approaches, they freeze. They do not discern what police tape is or that the speed bump-like object on the street is a fire hose. And even the most sophisticated autonomous vehicle can still be crippled by human carelessness. Your humble narrator is told that a passenger’s failure to firmly close the car door can lead to a driverless vehicle freezing until someone manually steps in and solves the problem; a robot car is not equipped with a derriere with which to bump shut a door that’s ajar.

“We have enough to deal with as firefighters and public safety officials,” says a high-ranking veteran firefighter. “We shouldn’t be babysitting new technology.”

Between Cruise, Waymo, and other companies, there are 602 driverless cars on the roads in California.

Chart by Will Jarrett. Data from the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Does not include driverless cars that must use safety drivers.

The question asked in the July 25 conference call about Cruise potentially scaling up in San Francisco to disrupt the disrupters at Uber was funny. But not ha-ha funny. This city years ago opted to coddle amoral tech companies and now they’re battling it out on the streets like Godzilla vs. Mothra.

So the folks at Uber should have an eye on their rearview mirrors. But not just Uber. When Vogt was talking about rapidly expanding his fleet, he noted it’s “all on the Bolt platform” — Chevy Bolts, an electric hatchback. “But we’re also about to transition to Origins, which are a game-changer on costs.”

Cruise would figure to be eager to change the game regarding costs: GM’s most recent financial disclosures reveal Cruise lost $781 million in the first six months of 2023.

But here comes Origin. And not only can you put six people into an Origin’s uncluttered interior, you can also stack a pile of boxes or any number of pizzas or burritos or sushi orders. The ride-hailing drivers who undercut the taxi drivers are, themselves, about to be undercut. But so are the UPS drivers and other parcel services as well as food delivery people. And, in the not-too-distant future, so are the truck drivers and perhaps even the bus drivers.

Will autonomous vehicles be safer than those driven by humans? Probably. Will they, in the foreseeable future, put millions of people out of work — and out of some of the last jobs a recent immigrant and/or person of modest educational achievement can ride to a middle-class life? All but certainly. It’s coming, but we’re not doing anything to prepare for it.

Technology moves fast, breaks things. But at least we’ll be granted time to acclimate: Hey, look! My future!