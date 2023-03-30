A proposal to shift bicycles to a two-way lane in the middle of Valencia Street — that was resoundingly rejected by community members last fall and continues to be unpopular — is on track for approval by the Municipal Transportation Agency’s board of directors next week.

The plan will remove dozens of parking spaces from Valencia Street to clear the way for additional loading zones, ban most left turns between 15th and 23rd streets, and move bicycles from the edges of the roadway to the center.

Some community members are begrudgingly supportive of the plan, but many are still outright against it. Many cyclists fear that sequestering bicycles between two-way traffic is unsafe and unlikely to get more people onto bikes. Others hope the pilot will at least improve on current conditions.

“Is this my first choice? Absolutely not,” said Amandeep (Deep) Jawa, a cyclist and Valencia Street resident of nearly 20 years. “I don’t think there’s anybody honest about this that says this is their first choice.”

But Jawa, who bikes with his young daughter, and runs Friends of Valencia, said he will still support the plan as he is “desperate for improvements” — and tired of nothing changing.

That seems to be the view of many. Despite widespread unhappiness with center bike lanes, the opposition appears to have decided, like Jawa, that something is better than nothing. For its part, the SFMTA appears intent on approving the plan at its meeting on Tuesday.

In 2019, the SFMTA announced that the bike lanes between the sidewalk and parked cars on Valencia north of 15th Street were so successful that the project was set to be extended from 19th to Cesar Chavez. Since revisiting the project in 2022, the agency began taking a different direction — and despite its unpopularity, some community members are reluctantly supporting the plan for center bike lanes.

“While we do have hesitations about the center-running bike lanes… It is what is available at the moment,” said Nesrine Majzoub, of the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition. “We aren’t being given any other option.”

But the SFMTA did have another option to expand the proposal to put the bike lanes next to the curb — a plan it released in early 2020, before the pandemic shut down the city.

Despite once strongly supporting the earlier SFMTA proposal for curbside bike lanes protected from car traffic by parked cars — as Valencia Street has north of 15th Street — the Bicycle Coalition, a powerful bicycle advocacy nonprofit, has acquiesced. It now supports a plan it considers suboptimal. The plan for center bike lanes has not been tested in San Francisco and is rare around the world. In Washington, DC and Monterey, studies showed an uptick in collisions after implementation of center-running bike lanes.

While it is not entirely clear why the SFMTA abandoned its earlier plan, the current plan appears to be driven by a need to prioritize loading and pick-ups by delivery drivers, which have proliferated during the pandemic.

The “arrival of Shared Spaces and increase in food and parcel deliveries have created more competing demands for curb space,” the SFMTA explained in an FAQ document released last month. The new plan doubles the amount of loading space between 15th and 23rd streets, and creates a separate area for bikes in the center lane that will be protected by bollards and rubber road bumps.

It’s unclear how these lanes will compete with cars that often, park in the center lanes of Valencia.

Many bikers are unconvinced that the changes will be sufficient to keep them safer. In fact, less than 18 percent of survey respondents in November supported the plan. The SFMTA suggested at the time that it would take the feedback into account, but that has not translated into changes to the plan.

Luke Bornheimer, a transportation infrastructure organizer, said he worries that the plan is a step in the wrong direction, and will discourage new people from trying to ride a bike. The center-running bike lane is rare and not well-studied, he said: “It’s just asking for something terrible to happen.”

Tom Radulovich, the executive director of Livable Cities, said that while changes like adding space for pick-ups and drop-offs were long overdue, “everyone seems to agree” that the center-running bike lane is not good bicycle infrastructure.

Radulovich described biking through the double-parked cars often seen on Valencia today as “harrowing.” He noted that the new left-turn restrictions will help with the safety of bikes in the middle of the road, and that “maybe they’re marginally better than the painted bike lanes filled with Ubers,” but he could not say for sure.

Ryen Motzek, who runs City Station at 18th and Valencia streets and is the head of the Mission Merchants Association, said he is hopeful that parking in the center bike lane will “feel a little more blatant” and therefore will happen less, but was also unsure if the new plan would be better than the current one.

But if the SFMTA does not enforce the rules or issue citations more than it does currently, Radulovich said, nothing will change, and Valencia will remain “dangerous and congested.”

The barriers blocking the central bike lane from the two lanes of car traffic on either side are expected to be made of plastic, and the Fire Department will be able to drive over them in case of emergencies. It is unclear whether car drivers — currently accustomed to disregarding the few existing flimsy divider posts and temporarily parking in the median while loading — will respect the new bike lane as off-limits.

Advocates for safe bike lanes also feared that once the pilot is implemented, it will stay — regardless of its effectiveness.

Manny Yekutiel, a member of the SFMTA Board of Directors who will vote on the proposal next week, and the owner of Manny’s Cafe at Valencia and 16th, said he was told that SFMTA will be doing more enforcement once the pilot is implemented.

Yekutiel said he plans at next week’s meeting to request clear tracking of traffic patterns and safety data on the corridor during the pilot program, and will ask to shorten the pilot to 12 months.

“It doesn’t surprise me that there’s lots of folks who are upset about it; I don’t think that means that it shouldn’t be a pilot, though,” Yekutiel said. He agreed that he did not think a center-running bike lane was the best solution, and plans to ask about why the curbside bike lane plan from 2020 was nixed.

But like the Bike Coalition that dislikes the plan, but now supports it, Yekutiel still plans to vote in favor of the plan.

Majzoub from the Bicycle Coalition suggested that the plan is better than doing nothing. The pilot “will be absolutely safer than what we have now,” which is no protection at all from moving cars, she said.

As it stands, Jawa called Valencia “a great pedestrian street despite itself” He pointed to the narrow sidewalks for pedestrians, slow speeds for drivers, lack of loading spaces, and bikes that must constantly dodge cars. “It doesn’t really do a good job for any of us.”

Unconvinced by the pilot, advocates like Radulovich are looking to using the more than $200,000 that the SF County Transportation Authority commission allocated last week toward a long-term bikeway plan for Valencia Street, which he called a “pilot within a pilot.”

They will test a to-be-determined alternative plan on one or two blocks of Valencia.

“That street design is out there — this isn’t it,” said Radulovich.

Bornheimer believes his “Better Valencia” plan, which suggests alternative plans for curbside bike lanes and varying width sidewalks and parklet spaces — or even the SFMTA’s plan from 2020 — could encourage more, safer biking and walking, and less dependence on cars.

The SFMTA Board of Directors meeting to vote on this proposal will be held Tuesday, April 4 at City Hall. For details, click here.