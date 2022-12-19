An afternoon shooting at the 24th Street BART plaza today left one person dead, officials have confirmed.

Two suspects are at large, according to BART spokesperson James Allison. BART police are leading an investigation.

The victim was shot just after 4 p.m., Allison said, and was transported to the hospital with severe injuries. The victim was declared dead at around 7 p.m.

Sunday’s shooting is the second death at the plaza this year, but this death comes after the start of a coordinated effort by the city in September to stem illegal vending and drug use. In August, a man was stabbed to death there, in what was believed to be a financial dispute.

City employees such as police officers and Public Works employees are typically stationed at the plaza daily as part of this effort — though in the evenings and on weekends, their presence is less common.

On Sunday just after noon, the plaza was mostly clear of vendors, but it is likely that by the afternoon it was again filled with people as it was on Saturday.

The Plaza on Saturday afternoon around 4 p.m. Photo by Lydia Chávez The plaza at noon on Sunday was fairly clear of vendors .Photo by Lydia Chávez

Last month, Supervisor Hillary Ronen’s office announced that it was working to get community ambassadors added to the mix, and told Mission Local that it was trying to expand city officials’ presence at the plaza into the evenings and weekends.

Mission Local has not confirmed whether any officials were monitoring the plaza at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.