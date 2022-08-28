A young passenger discovered a man bleeding from stab wounds and lying face down inside the 24th Street BART station early Sunday afternoon. BART police officers started rendering aid to the victim and shut down the station.

The young man, who asked not to be named, descended the escalators at 24th BART Plaza at about 1:30 p.m. He noticed a man lying face down on the ground near the Millbrae/SFO platform. He believed the man was overdosing on fentanyl.

“Yo, officers!” the young man called. “Come here, someone is OD’ing.” The teenager said the man was still breathing when he found him.

Two BART police officers arrived and flipped the man over, revealing stab wounds in the man’s stomach. Immediately, BART police officers began pressing onto the man’s frame, and ordered the rest of the dozen passengers waiting for trains off the platform and station.

“This station is closed,” one officer said. The station gates were pulled closed minutes later.

“I thought he was bleeding out,” the young man said.

It is unclear whether or not the person was stabbed inside of the station, or how serious his injuries are.

Later, another BART passenger told the young man they had seen the man fall down five minutes before the young man arrived and discovered the victim. It’s unclear if they did anything, but the young man believed they had not. Two other people in the station mentioned to the teenager that they noticed blood droplets “near the escalator,” but did not see the stabbing. Mission Local did not see any blood droplets outside the northeast plaza entrance.

The police officers were already present at the upper level of the station by the time the young man reported the incident. An ambulance was apparently called by BART officers by the time the police cleared the station, the young man said.

“They were just standing there,” the young man said, visibly frustrated by what he characterized as a lack of action and urgency on both the BART police and the other passengers’ parts. “Hopefully this will cause a change in policy or something.”

Request for more details by BART officials has not yet been returned. The media desk’s outgoing voicemail message stated the following: “24th Street is closed and trains are not stopping… due to police activity. We will provide any information as soon as it is available.”

This story is breaking and may be updated.