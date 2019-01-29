Pair of buildings hosting beloved deli, seven housing units, readying for sale

“It’s very important that the marketing photos make the units look good,” tenants told in letter

The building on the corner of 22nd and Valencia Streets that houses Lucca Ravioli Co., the last commercial outpost of a family that has done business in San Francisco for nearly 100 years, appears to be readying for a sale.

No, not the parking lot next door that already sold for around $3 million in October — the actual building where ravioli magic has happened since 1925.

That’s not all: The six-unit apartment building next door at 1102-1106 Valencia, which the Feno family also owns, is apparently up for sale, too.

Residential tenants of both buildings received a letter in mid-December stating that representatives of the commercial real estate firm NAI Northern California — along with Lucca’s owner, Michael Feno — would walking through their apartments for inspections and photos. Their places, the letter said, must be “clean without personal belongings strewn about.”

“These are marketing photos,” the letter reads. “It’s very important that the marketing photos make the units look good.”

Of course, this raises questions over whether these tenants will be shooed out of their places to raise the value of the buildings. Tenants, who declined to be interviewed for this piece, are discussing their options.

A Lucca employee confirmed that the deli will close in spring 2019.

Feno, Lucca’s proprietor, did not return our inquiries. But he did tell us that, through his deli, he strove to “take care of the working class.”

Zillow estimates Lucca’s building to be worth around $2.3 million, while the apartment building next door could go for upwards of $4 million, Zillow estimates.

Two doors down, plans are in the works to develop the parking lot into a five-story, 18-unit residential building, perhaps Valencia Street’s first “Ravioli Tower.”

By unloading all of its property on the block, the Feno family seems to be winding down a legacy started by their great uncle, Francesco Stanghellini, 93 years ago. With San Francisco real estate being a seller’s market, some of the older owners are cashing in.

The family that started 24th Street’s celebrated La Victoria bakery in 1951 sold its building in November for “around $3 million, sparking uproar and some controversy.

The building that housed Siegel’s Clothing Superstore near 19th and Mission streets was placed on the market for $6.5 million last September and was eventually snapped up, precipitating the closure of the 91-year-old business.