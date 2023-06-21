A multimillionaire overnight

Conley first heard that he was going to be released from prison when he read about it in the newspaper.

“My friend had a subscription to the Chronicle,” said Conley, who in 2010 was still in prison for a crime he always said he never committed. “So he brought it to my cell. It was at that moment that shit really felt weird. You’re just like, ‘I want out right now.’”

Conley was convicted of the double murder of Roshawn Johnson and Charles Hughes in 1994. In the early 2000s, it came to light that the key witness, Clifford Polk, was a paid police informant, something that he had denied during the trial. Polk recanted in 2005, saying that he had lied about Conley’s involvement in the murders. After years of advocacy from the California Innocence Project and lawyer Dan Purcell, Judge Marla J. Miller overturned Conley’s conviction.

There were still hurdles to jump — the city could decide to retry his case — but in the end, he was released in early 2011. Sidestepping the massed news cameras, he hopped in his brother’s truck and drove back to his aunt’s house near San Francisco General Hospital.

“It felt like it was supposed to happen this way,” said Conley. “It wasn’t overwhelming at all.”

Conley immediately knew that he would be pursuing a civil suit against the city, to claim compensation for his 18 years behind bars. But the process would be slow. In the meantime, he lived with his brother in San Francisco. Lots of his time was spent talking about his case and life in prison — to law school students, juvenile detainees, even federal prison inmates.

Three years later, after a grueling mediation, the city awarded Conley $3.5 million. All of the money went directly to him in a lump sum. His lawyers were paid separately and no tax was paid on the settlement, making him a multimillionaire overnight.

How to handle a windfall

During the lengthy negotiations, Conley said, he was frustrated and annoyed by a comment from the retired judge who was acting as mediator: “If you happen to settle this and you get some money, just don’t go buy a bunch of cars and jewelry.”

“He was stereotyping me,” said Conley. “Like all Black people do is spend their money on cars and jewelry.”

There was no temptation to make any extravagant purchases after his windfall, said Conley. Instead, he bought a “little 500-foot-squared, two-bedroom spot” of his own. He did not take any lavish vacations, he said, because “just walking out this house is a vacation for me.”

“I don’t need all that other stuff, after being in an environment like that,” said Conley.

Burris said that when he represents clients, he typically does not keep track of how they use their settlement money. However, the process is a little different in the case of minors. In those instances, he tries to set them up with trusts to keep the money safe until they are older.

“These kids may never get this kind of money again,” said Burris. “The way I see it, my job isn’t just getting them the money, it’s helping them keep it.”

One of the most painful cases he ever worked on, he said, involved teenager Matthew Watson. Watson was beaten in 2000 by the infamous Riders, a group of rogue Oakland police officers who were ultimately charged with kidnapping, assault, and false imprisonment. Watson won a settlement of over $100,000.

“He soon accumulated a lot of friends,” said Burris. “Within six months he had drained the account.”

Watson was later killed in a carjacking. Burris said that the case cemented his conviction in helping minors handle their money.

“I give them advice and they may or may not follow it,” said Burris. “It’s often a struggle.”

Since Conley received his payout, he has grown the original sum through investing. He regularly puts up the cash for a house-flipping business in Los Angeles. He invests in stocks and encourages his many nieces and nephews — Conley is one of nine siblings — to do so as well, guaranteeing their deposits to coax them into learning about finance.

In 2016, Conley upgraded to a four-floor house in the hills above Oakland, where he still lives today. He is up early most mornings, biking and running up the steep slopes.

“The only reason I bought a home like this is because I wanted to invest in some property and have a space for family, friends and business,” said Conley.

“Honestly, I was totally fine in a small space.”