Illustrations by Molly Oleson.

It has been five months since Michael MacFhionghain and Rafael Mendoza were killed in the dirt beneath the I-280 overpass.

Police officers were called to separate the two brawling homeless men. When they arrived, they found MacFhionghain sitting on top of Mendoza, holding a knife above his head. After ten minutes of frantic orders from police, MacFhionghain appeared to push the knife downwards.

At least four officers opened fire, killing both men.

Their deaths were the latest in a line that stretches back decades. Since 2000, some 58 people have been shot and killed by police in San Francisco. Click on the pictures below to read the stories of each one. You can use the search bar to filter the shootings by name, neighborhood, or date. Use the details option to filter by keyword, such as “knife” or “mental illness.”

Descriptions of events were sourced from police reports, District Attorney accounts, media articles, and witness accounts. Some events are disputed.