Illustrations by Molly Oleson.
It has been five months since Michael MacFhionghain and Rafael Mendoza were killed in the dirt beneath the I-280 overpass.
Police officers were called to separate the two brawling homeless men. When they arrived, they found MacFhionghain sitting on top of Mendoza, holding a knife above his head. After ten minutes of frantic orders from police, MacFhionghain appeared to push the knife downwards.
At least four officers opened fire, killing both men.
Their deaths were the latest in a line that stretches back decades. Since 2000, some 58 people have been shot and killed by police in San Francisco. Click on the pictures below to read the stories of each one. You can use the search bar to filter the shootings by name, neighborhood, or date. Use the details option to filter by keyword, such as “knife” or “mental illness.”
Descriptions of events were sourced from police reports, District Attorney accounts, media articles, and witness accounts. Some events are disputed.
The circumstances that surround each police shooting in the city are unique, but some trends have emerged nonetheless.
Demographics
At least 14 percent of people shot and killed by police in San Francisco were homeless. If the city’s latest count is accurate, then homeless people make up less than 1 percent of the city’s total population. This means that law enforcement have shot and killed homeless people at a rate at least 15 times higher than the overall population.
Mental illness also appears to be a huge factor in shooting risk. We found that at least 38 percent of people who were shot reportedly had a history of mental illness. Many more were acting erratically at the time or had indicated that they were suicidal. Previous analyses by KQED and the San Francisco Chronicle looked at police shootings over shorter periods, and found that mental illness was a factor in 58 and 60 percent of cases respectively.
Since 2000, the people who have been shot were overwhelmingly male – we found only three women against 55 men. They were disproportionately young, and likely to be either Black or Latinx. Black people make up around 5 percent of the city, but over 30 percent of fatal police shootings.
In 24 cases, we have not yet found photographs of the deceased. In four cases, the remains of the deceased were not claimed by family, and they were cremated by the city of San Francisco.
% city population vs % fatally shot
40
35
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
White
Black
Latinx
Asian
Other
Race and ethnicity
Race and ethnicity
White
Black
Latinx
Asian
Other
20
40
5
10
15
25
30
35
0
% city population vs % fatally shot
% city population vs % fatally shot
24
20
16
12
8
4
0
0
5
10
15
20
25
30
35
40
45
50
55
60
65
70
75
80
85+
Age
Age
0
5
10
15
20
25
30
35
40
45
50
55
60
65
70
75
80
85+
0
4
8
12
24
16
20
% city population vs % fatally shot
Charts by Will Jarrett. Up-to-date as of Oct. 2022.
Police injuries
Officers have faced injury and death during fatal police shootings.
In 2006, officer Bryan Tuvera, 28, was shot and killed while chasing armed robbery suspect Marlon Ruff. In several other instances, officers were stabbed or shot.
At least eight officers have shot and killed themselves since 2000, either deliberately or accidentally.
Weapons
In just over a third of fatal police shootings, the person who was shot was armed with a gun. At least five people were unarmed, and eight had no weapon besides a car.
A taser,
a machete,
and a hammer
In one of these cases,
the gun was unloaded
Gun
Knife
Car
Unarmed
Fake gun
Other
Gun
Knife
Car
Unarmed
A taser, a machete,
and a hammer
Fake gun
Other
Chart by Will Jarrett. Up-to-date as of Oct. 2022.
It is difficult to determine when a car is being used as a weapon versus as a mode of escape. In this chart, “car” means they were in a car but had no other weapon, while “unarmed” means they had no weapon and no vehicle.
Every woman killed by police was shot while driving. In December 2016, the San Francisco Police Commission banned shooting at moving cars unless the person inside posed an immediate threat to someone “by means other than the vehicle.”
Lawsuits
Lawsuits were brought against the city by the families of the deceased in at least 15 cases. And since 2000, the city has paid out over $7 million in civil cases and out-of-court settlements. Even more was given to those injured by police, and there may be more payments of undisclosed amounts not included in this total.
Two officers, Kenneth Cha and Chris Samayoa, have been charged with homicide. No officers have been convicted.
Methodology
We used police accounts, District Attorney reports, news articles, and data from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to create our dataset. You can download the data here.
We included everyone we found who was shot by police within San Francisco. This mainly involved shootings by the San Francisco Police Department, although there were also cases from the Sheriff’s Office, the California Highway Patrol, and Daly City police. We excluded shootings by off-duty officers outside of San Francisco. We included shootings at SFO airport because although it is in San Mateo, the San Francisco Police Department has jurisdiction.
Sean Moore is included because, although he died three years after he was shot, his death was directly caused by complications from the shooting.
If you spot any mistakes in our reporting, encounter any bugs with our interactive, or have any more information or pictures you would like to be included, please email will@missionlocal.com.
We intend to keep this database updated.