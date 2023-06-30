Jesus Esparza pleaded not guilty in court today to the murder of 64-year-old Mei Ran Hu.

The plea came after Esparza failed to show up for court on four earlier dates. Esparza’s public defender said her client suffers from mental illness.

Esparza has been held in custody in San Bruno since the May 5 homicide in which he allegedly stabbed his next-door neighbor, monolingual Cantonese speaker Hu, in the affordable housing complex at 462 Duboce Ave. The latter died shortly after the incident from her injuries.

Ilona S. Yañez, a deputy public defender representing Esparza, said that according to her conversations with Esparza, Esparza knows neither his age nor why he’s behind bars. “This is a tragic situation for everyone. And he’s just a very simple, limited person,” she said.

Yañez pointed to the difficulty in getting him to the hearings where lawyers, family members, translators of both Chinese and Spanish, and the judge gathered on four earlier occasions.

Superior Court Judge Victor Hwang made it clear to Esparza that when asked, he had to appear in court.

“When the bailiffs tell you to come to court, you are required to come to court and be present at all proceedings, regardless of the language that the deputies may use in talking to you,” Hwang said. “If you fail or refuse to appear. The court may proceed in your absence.”

Then Hwang asked Esparza if he had any questions.

“The question is ‘I have to come to court?’” The latter spoke through a Spanish translator.

Despite previous court appearances, Hu’s family were not seen in court today. Zhi He Kuang, Hu’s son, told Mission Local that they didn’t plan to go to court today. Esparza “is always unpredictable. It’s harder to see him than to win the lottery,” said Kuang.

Yañez speculated the reason for Esparza’s presence today might be that she had told him yesterday to go to court if he wanted to see his mother, whom he missed terribly.

Maria Molina, Esparza’s mom and previous caretaker, has attended every court hearing, hoping to see her son. When he failed to appear for earlier court dates, she sometimes sobbed alone in the audience. Her son looked “well” today, she said.

The next court date is July 28, when attorneys for both sides will meet to set a time for a preliminary hearing.

Mei Ran Hu’s family has set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $30,000, hoping to help Zhi He Kuang, Hu’s son, to recover from the tragedy.