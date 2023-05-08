The 64-year-old woman killed on May 5 within her apartment building near Duboce Park has been identified as Mei Ran Hu, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Hu was a monolingual Asian resident who previously cared for her mother on site, neighbors and staff at her complex said.

Police arrested and booked Jesus Esparza into San Francisco County Jail on charges of murder, elder abuse, and resisting arrest on Friday, May 5. Esparza and Hu were next-door neighbors who lived on the third floor of her affordable housing complex, feet away from the stairwell where Hu was found unresponsive, staff there said.

On Friday, May 5, a staff member at the senior affordable housing complex 462 Duboce Apartments discovered Hu unresponsive, bloody, and suffering from a stab wound on the third-floor north stairwell. Staff called police, who arrived at the complex at 11 a.m., according to the police report. Despite first responders’ attempts to provide Hu medical aid, she died at the scene.

Police officers “quickly obtained suspect information,” the report said, and arrested Esparza. The San Francisco Police Homicide Detail is continuing its investigation and have requested camera footage.

It’s unclear exactly what happened before Esparza allegedly stabbed Hu, staff said. However, staff and neighbors said Esparza experienced serious mental health issues and relied on the in-home care of his mother, who visited every one or two days and did his laundry. She wasn’t present on May 5.

“If the mom was here, I don’t think that would happen,” said a 462 Duboce Apartments employee, who requested anonymity.

Presently, 462 Duboce management is searching for emergency contacts for Hu. She moved into the complex in 2018 as a live-in care-giver for her mother, Mei Lan Situ. After Situ passed away a few months ago, Hu remained in the apartment and requested to take over the lease. Hu spoke little English, as did many residents at the complex.

Friday’s events played out publicly, and neighbors and 462 residents recall seeing the coroner’s van Friday morning and police arresting Esparza in his “drawers” on the ground floor hallway.

“I don’t know the dude, but I’ve seen him a lot,” said a 462 resident, who requested anonymity. “I know he got mental health issues. Like, serious.”

The resident described the 41-year-old as a “violent person,” and referred to one incident a few months ago where another tenant’s dog came up to Esparza, “tail wagging, happy, and he kicked the dog violently.” The staff member at the complex said Esparza only had one incident previously, though they couldn’t remember the details.

The resident said many of those at the complex are seniors, and many monolingual and Asian or Russian. “Most of them are frail. Man, that’s fucked up.”

Esparza had lived in the senior affordable housing complex since 2017, and staff believed he lived with his mother previously. To the staff member, Esparza “was a lamb.” He couldn’t express himself very well and spoke little, “one or two [words] at a time. ‘Morning.’ ‘Going home.’ Or ‘going out.’” It was clear to the staff Esparza had a “mental disability.” Hu hadn’t made any complaints about Esparza to staff, the employee said.

“Very, very unexpected,” the staffer said. “I didn’t think Jesus could do that.”

Another caregiver at the complex said he had seen Esparza just last week, “slumped against a tree.” Esparza always looked “out of it” and responded using “grunts,” the caregiver said. “It’s sad.”

Neighbors and staff at the 42-unit affordable housing complex remain shaken up in the aftermath of the killing. “Some of our residents are traumatized,” the employee said. “We got close. Everyone knew everyone.”

While an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

