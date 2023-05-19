Jesus Esparza, the alleged killer of 64-year-old Mei Ran Hu, suffers from such mental illness that he does not know why he is behind bars or that he has been accused of murder, according to his public defender.

“His mother was his primary caretaker and the family is really worried about him because he doesn’t at this point know what’s going on, why he is where he is or what happened,” said Ilna S. Yañez, a deputy public defender representing Esparza.

Esparza’s arraignment, originally scheduled this morning, has been postponed until June 12 due to Esparza’s absence. He has been in custody since the May 5 homicide because of “the extreme public safety risk he poses,” according to the San Francisco district attorney’s office. Esparza has been charged with murder, which could carry a prison sentence of 26 years to life.

Three of Esparza’s family members were present in the court today; Hu’s family was not seen in the courtroom.

On May 5 at around 11 a.m., Mei Ran Hu, a monolingual Cantonese speaker who had been living in an affordable housing complex at 462 Duboce Ave. since 2018 as a caregiver for her mom, was found bleeding in a stairwell from a stab wound. She soon succumbed to her injuries.

“I knew something was wrong, there was blood on the floor,” Donald, a neighbor who lived on the same floor as Hu and Esparza and first found Hu in the stairwell, told Mission Local last Thursday. Since then, Donald has avoided using the stairs and taken the elevator instead.

Yañez said Esparza was not transported to the court from jail in San Bruno where he was in custody, while a prosecutor with the San Francisco district attorney’s office contended that Esparza refused to come to court.

“At this point, we’re willing to accept that he refused to come to court today,” said Judge Victor Hwang.

Neighbors of the affordable housing complex where Hu and Esparza lived said Esparza suffered from significant mental health impairment. “He talked like a kid,” a person who regularly visited his mom in the building told Mission Local last Thursday. Esparza always looked “out of it,” according to a caregiver at the complex, and only responded with “grunts.”

Yañez, for her part, said that criminal proceedings against Esparza could be suspended due to his mental incapacity.

California Penal Code Section 1368 allows judges to suspend proceedings if the defendant’s mental health condition is in question. The defendant can either be incapable of understanding the charges against them, the process, the roles of all the individuals in the court system, or can be incapable of assisting in their own defense.

“It could be either one” in Esparza’s case, Yañez said.

As the trial progresses, mental health professionals will evaluate Esparza’s mental state, said Yañez.

“This is a tragic situation and our hearts do go out and send our best, our condolences to the family,” said Yañez. “Mr. Esparza has no criminal history of any kind. And he’s, by all accounts, a quiet person who has lived in this building since, I believe, 2017.”

Hu’s family has set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $30,000 to help Hu’s son, Zhi He Kuang, recover from the tragedy.