Jesus Esperanza, the 41-year-old man arrested last Friday for the killing of his next-door neighbor, 64-year-old Mei Ran Hu, has been charged with murder.

Hu was a monolingual Cantonese-speaker who lived at 462 Duboce Ave., an affordable housing complex with largely Asian and Russian residents.

She was found by a staff member in a stairwell on the third floor, bleeding from a stabbing wound, on the morning of Friday, May 5. Police arrived at 11 a.m. and Hu received medical attention, but died at the scene.

Hu had lived at 462 Duboce since 2018, when she moved in to care for her mother, who was a resident at the time. When her mother died two months back, Hu stayed at the apartment and requested to remain on the lease.

Her nephew has started a GoFundMe to raise money for Hu’s son, who lost his father a few years ago, the GoFundMe says.

Staff and neighbors expressed shock at the slaying, but said that Esperanza had serious mental health issues and that his mother regularly came to care for him.

Neighbors described him as violent and recalled an incident in which he had kicked a neighbors’ dog.

He has been charged with murder, with a sentencing enhancement for using a deadly weapon, according to the San Francisco district attorney’s office. He has been in custody since Friday and will be arraigned next Friday, May 19, at 9 a.m.

He faces 26 years to life.