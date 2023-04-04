As the city votes today on approving a center bike lane on Valencia Street, few of the businesses along the popular commercial corridor expressed enthusiasm for the plan. That’s according to interviews with employees or owners of businesses between 15th and 23rd Streets where the proposed pilot will unfold.

In Mission Local’s door-to-door survey of 82 businesses, the vast majority of those interviewed — 60 percent — were unaware of the proposed pilot project.

Of the 32 businesses where either an employee or owner was familiar with the pilot project that will add the center bike lanes and also ban left turns and replace around 70 parking spots with additional loading zones, 10 were supportive, 14 were against it and eight offered no view.

Of the 50 respondents who learned of the plan during our interviews on Monday, 10 were supportive, 15 were against it and 25 shared no opinion.

Similar to cyclists interviewed earlier this month, people in favor of the plan might be called tepidly optimistic and hopeful about remedying the street’s current congestion in which bikers are frequently doored by drivers getting out of their cars and delivery trucks make maneuvering the street difficult.

Getting Doored in SF More than 200 SF cyclists injured after getting ‘doored’

“Clearly the bike lanes aren’t working right now,” said Noah Ben-Eishai, a box office manager at the Chapel. “Anything’s better than what it is now.”

Some 8,500 vehicles and 3,100 bicycles travel on Valencia per day, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. The pilot was aimed at remedying the chaos that such traffic brings to the street, but few are happy with it. In an SFMTA poll from late 2022, 70 percent of 441 respondents did not sign onto the plan to shunt bikes into the middle of the road, with only 13 percent preferring it.

Many of the merchants interviewed on Monday, including those who just learned of the plan that day, expressed concerns about the safety of biking in a middle lane, and also took issue with the loss of already limited parking spots for their customers. They feared the negative impact on their businesses and the skeptics did not believe that delivery drivers and commercial trucks would respect the new loading areas and centered bike lanes.

“I can’t even imagine how much more dangerous that’s going to be for bikers,” said Laura Ash, the owner of The Scarlet Sage Herb Co. who was visibly surprised by the news of the planned changes. But, she said, there likely is no perfect solution.

“You wouldn’t put pedestrians in the center, would you?” Bret Carmody, assistant store manager of the bike shop Vanmoof asked, likening the situation of bikers to people on foot.

Some merchants worried that the reconstruction would hurt their businesses, which are still recovering from the pandemic.

“If they really wanted to do it, they should’ve done it during the pandemic,” said Angelina Greep, a staff member at Blondie’s Bar.

For Carmody and his colleague Jeremy Schaffer at Vanmoof, it is important for cyclists to spot their store and easily “hop in.”But with bike lanes at the center of the road, cyclists will have to pass and make a turn back. “People don’t come back,” said Schaffer. “They go.”

The new loading zones

The plan proposed by SFMTA staff — and slated for a Tuesday vote by the agency’s board of directors at 1 p.m. at City Hall — attempts to address double-parking by food delivery drivers and commercial vehicles along the corridor by giving them additional loading areas and moving the bike lane away from where these vehicles typically pull over.

However, that does not seem to have addressed merchants’ needs for heavy delivery and loading trucks. Several business owners worried how the large trucks that deliver supplies to their shops would fare.

“Look out front right now and tell me, where all the cars gonna go?” asked Kimberly Sawyers, the owner of SF Auto Works. Outside, cars zoomed by in both directions and a massive truck sat in the median.

When Sawyers’ delivery trucks bring her business shipments of motor oil, or when tow trucks arrive, their size means they need to be able to pull all the way to the center of the road — where the new bike lane will be.

“I’m just going to have to ignore the law and drive into the bike lane,” Sawyers said. “If you want to make a safer bike lane, you gotta give the cars a place to go.”

Though she originally called the center-lane proposal “the worst idea I’ve ever heard of,” Sawyers said Valencia Street was not an easy fix. The plan, she concluded, is simply attempting to serve too many interests at once.

“People disrespect loading zones,” said Connie Wong, whose father owns Santora Apartment & Building Supply. She couldn’t imagine how the 70-foot truck that comes each week to their business would fit into a curbside loading zone.

Lost parking

The new plan will eliminate about 70 parking spaces in the eight blocks of the pilot project and many businesses were upset about what losing those spots would mean for their customers and employees. They seemed less interested in the changes that may make the lives of delivery drivers easier.

Servio Gómez, the owner of Back To The Picture, called the plan “awful.” Gómez has run his art and framing business since 1995 and said he likes the way it is right now. With the proposed changes, he feared there would be insufficient loading space for his frequent deliveries from big trucks. He was also infuriated about less parking space for his customers, who already found it difficult to park their cars.

As we spoke, a long-time customer who drove to the store overheard and interrupted the interview to express her anger toward the project, “I don’t give a shit. I just want to get in the shop,” she said referring to the need for parking.

An employee at Therapy said she spends a half hour looking for parking when she drives to a weekend shift. Sometimes, she said, the nearby parking lots are full.

Laurel Haslam, a manager at Love Story Yoga, said she was accustomed to customers calling her frantically just before class because they couldn’t find parking. The bus, she said, is unreliable. As for herself, Haslam said she would have to “rethink my whole strategy” for getting to work if left turns while searching for parking are banned.

Lawlessness on Valencia Street

Part of the problem, many merchants said, was the seeming lawlessness of Valencia Street when it came to the rules of the road. No one will obey the new rules, they said.

Donnelle Malnik, who stations her hairdressing trailer Hair and Heavy Metal at 18th and Valencia streets three days a week, agreed that cyclists need a separate bike lane but she feared the disregard for rules on Valencia would make things even more dangerous for them in the middle of the street.

“One thousand percent,” Malnik said. “Bear in mind; nobody obeys any traffic rules here.”

Akhenaten Amen, the clerk at the 16th and Valencia convenience store, called the plan “sketchy,” because bad driving is a chronic issue at that intersection. He noted the pedestrian who was killed there in January. “Even if it’s a double line, people are still gonna to try to cross it.”

Support for the plan

Supporters of the project were often fed up with the current situation and thought the new plan would make it safer for bike riders.

“Bikers are always pissed,” said Allen Bounsouk, Assistant Manager for HUF SF, when talking about the current situation of double parking.

“I see how bikers interact with cars here,” said Nadia Chu, an employee of Topdrawer, who is new to San Francisco. She wants to see changes that encourage more people to bike and the center bikeways might help. “Drivers can and should adjust for bikers,” said Chu.

The SFMTA too, maintains that the plans can work on Valencia, even though center-running bike lanes are rare and not well studied.

“We believe that a center-running bikeway can work safely on Valencia or we wouldn’t propose it,” said SFMTA spokesperson Stephen Chun, who called the plan a unique design for a unique street. “We are also fully committed to the pilot evaluation and reporting process, including making any changes necessary in the future up to and including replacing the center-running facility.”

Merchants who were on the fence about the pilot had more questions than answers.

“Are there going to be 90 percent fewer accidents in the next three years?” said James Choi, owner of Rhea’’s Deli & Market. He had not yet formed a view on the proposal, but wanted more data from the city to support the project.

For some who biked to work, the new plan simply did not sound right.

“It’s not intuitive,” said Silvi Alcivar, an artist at City Art Cooperative Gallery near 19th. As a cyclist, she felt that having bikes in the middle is “not how streets work.” She thought about the future of driverless cars too, “How are Waymo going to figure out?”

The SFMTA board of directors meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at City Hall on Tuesday, April 4.

More reaction to the center bikeway Valencia center bikeway likely to pass, despite weak support