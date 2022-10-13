New technology always has its charm, especially in a city like San Francisco, and the car’s generally smooth ride was very impressive. However, the need for a human driver to step in at tricky junctures makes it hard to escape the feeling that a future of autonomous cars has not yet fully arrived.

To experience Waymo rides for yourself, you can “Sign up” to the Waymo One project and “Raise your hand,” said Karp. But that’s just the first step, and whether or not one gets selected depends on the type of tester Waymo is looking for. They want to have a range of users, from older adults to families with younger kids.

The current phase is expected to last some time, at least until Waymo gets its own fully autonomous permit approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, although it remains uncertain how long that will take.

“We submitted it a while ago. I’m sure the teams who worked with them have a better idea. It’s always hard to know,” said Karp.

I watched as the quiet car, and its equally silent driver, pulled away. If no more orders came, they would spend the rest of the day “practicing” in another area of the city, but it is was impossible to know where it would end up for sure.

They disappeared into fog that had still not yet cleared.

Written by Yujie Zhou. Graphics by Will Jarrett.