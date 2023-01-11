Update on Jan. 11, 10:40 a.m.: The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the woman who passed away as Wan Mei Tan, age 64, of San Francisco. The office added that it has notified the next of kin.
Update on Jan. 11, 12:43 a.m.: Police at the scene had rendered aid to the pedestrian and called for medics, but the woman was declared deceased after succumbing to her injuries, according to the SFPD.
Police said that impairment from drugs or alcohol does not seem to be a factor so far in the investigation.
Original story on Jan. 10, 7:54 p.m.:
An elderly woman was struck by a driver in a crosswalk at 16th and Valencia Streets this evening, according to Officer Gian Tozzini, one of numerous police officers at the scene.
Tozzini said he was told that the woman suffered life-threatening injuries, and she was taken to San Francisco General Hospital by an ambulance with the lights on and the sirens blaring.
Police responded to the call at 5:51 p.m. and found that the driver struck the woman at the eastern intersection of the crosswalk while making a right turn from south to east, Tozzini said.
The driver’s turn was legal, and he remained at the scene, Tozzini said.
The woman “may have fallen in the crosswalk prior to being struck — we’re trying to determine that,” Tozzini said at around 7 p.m. “We’re still investigating.”
In the meantime, officers have taped off the eastern section of 16th Street, between Valencia Street and Julian Avenue.
As of about 7 p.m, there was no ETA for when the street would be reopened; it could be a couple of hours, Tozzini said.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
“Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous,” police said.
“The driver’s turn was legal”
Ridiculous, Chinese seniors don’t jaywalk and even if she did the driver had a LEGAL duty to watch out for her instead of running her over.
Thanks for your reporting. How was the driver’s turn “legal” if the driver struck and killed a pedestrian in a crosswalk? California vehicle code is pretty clear on this. Be careful about just parroting the police on these sorts of stories — in some situations it can introduce bias and attribute lawfulness to certain parties that may or may not be deserved. Please also add context (high injury network, national and local trends in pedestrian injuries and fatalities, etc.) so that readers can connect the story to broader systemic issues and understand that these tragedies are not isolated incidents.
Hi Jim,
For clarification, the officer said that the driver was making a lawful turn. From what I could tell, he was stating that the turn, itself, was legal — and he was *not* stating that it was lawful for the driver to strike the pedestrian.
Also, thank you for the feedback.
Sincerely,
David
Correction Tozzi – It is never legal to run over a pedestrian, period, ever.
Drivers need to slow down. It is dark and raining, slow down. You are driving in the Mission, slow down. Driving is a privilege and has the implicit and explicit responsibility to not harm others, and is not a right to just blast through anywhere without consequence, because that behavior kills people. Telling the public the driver did nothing wrong kills people.
You enable careless people to kill others, Tozzi, with your official statements.
Hi Janos,
For clarification, the officer said that the driver was making a lawful turn. From what I could tell, he was stating that the turn, itself, was legal — and he was *not* stating that it was lawful for the driver to strike the pedestrian.
Sincerely,
David
Prayers to her 🙏