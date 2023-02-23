At the corner of Harrison and 25th Streets, a giant sequoia tree (sequoiadendron giganteum) in Garfield Square snapped nearly in half around 5 p.m. Tuesday, wrecking several cars and a telephone pole.

The compromised tree may date to the founding of Garfield Square 1884, according to a 2012 communique from Recreation and Parks Department manager Eric Andersen.

A car and telephone pole were smashed by the sequoia’s fallen limb. Photo by Griffin Jones, Feb. 23, 2023

The giant sequoia has spread itself wide, with three trunks and numerous branches growing from each limb. One of its trunks snapped clean off in the wind. There were no injuries.

“Giant sequoias are supposed to grow straight and strong. Because it’s so windy here, they grow three trunks,” said Antonio Caceres, who works in Garfield Square with San Francisco Recreation and Parks. “Now that one side’s gone, it’s liable to either fall this way or that.”

Caceres speculated that the tree will likely have to be removed entirely.

A man in his 60s pulled over in his car, got out and stared in amazement. The driver, who preferred to remain anonymous, said he grew up in Silver Terrace and has passed by the tree every day for years on his way over Bernal.

A close-up of the gray fungus growing in the giant sequoia. Photo by Griffin Jones, Feb. 23, 2022 The snapped third trunk of Garfield Square’s giant sequoia. Photo by Griffin Jones, Feb. 23, 2022 The gardener holds a seed pod of the giant sequoia, hoping to plant one somewhere in the city. Photo by Griffin Jones, Feb. 23, 2023

“I never gave the tree a hug. I miss that I never did. To see this big-ass tree — it has to be over 100 years old.”

If the tree does indeed date back to the founding of Garfield Square, it’d be pushing 140. Among Rec and Park staff, some say it’s 200 years old — which would predate the founding of San Francisco and may be a bit of a hyperbole. The oldest photo evidence Rec and Parks could find of the tree dates to 1938.

A city gardener, who declined to give his name, stopped in at the scene and said the tree formed the way it did due to elevation.

“It’s very low. They usually like 8,000 to 12,000-feet elevation, like in the mountains, where they grow straight up. I think that’s why this is so multi-trunked, because there’s wind constantly coming from one direction and to get as much sun as possible.”

The tree before it fell. Photo by Marcel Moran, February 2022

The gardener pointed to abundant gray fungus spreading in the trunk of the tree. Standing nearby, you can pick up its stale, earthy smell.

“There’s more fog here than it’s used to. I believe they’re going to likely have to take it down. If they just cut off parts of it, it will grow funny.”

The aging tree may always have been a fish out of water — and it’s also a rarity. A form from the Urban Forestry Council lists it as one of only four sequoia trees in San Francisco parks.

The massive fallen limb cut off the internet along Harrison Street and over to Glen Park, which is served via the same line. This was confirmed by Henry Ahching of Sonic, who was on-site to restore the wires.

Staff in Garfield Square’s Recreation and Parks office were working without the internet. “I’m on a hot spot,” said Kimberly Burdeen.

Aerial shot of Garfield Square in 1938. The giant sequoia is circled in red. Photo courtesy SF Recreation and Parks

She, too, thought it was likely that Public Works will have to take the whole tree down. Kids and dogs constantly play on and around the tree, said Burdeen.

Semaj Jefferson, sitting next to Burdeen, noted that the fall could have been fatal: “There were people sleeping in the backseat of that car.”

Many people walking by were lamenting the giant’s state. Caceres sighed. “It’s sad we’re losing that tree — but it kinda shouldn’t have been there.”