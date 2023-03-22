Sgt. Kevin Brugaletta, the rangemaster at the Lake Merced police shooting range, was badly injured on Tuesday when a tree fell on his city vehicle, Mission Local has learned.

Police sources say Brugaletta, a 16-year San Francisco Police Department veteran, had to be extricated from his car after it was crushed by a massive tree downed in yesterday’s windstorm.

Brugaletta was rushed to General Hospital in critical condition, where he was visited by Chief Bill Scott and the SFPD command staff. SFPD sources say he is now in serious but stable condition and remains hospitalized.

“The members of the SFPOA are praying for the speedy recovery of Sgt. Brugaletta who suffered injuries on duty and is receiving excellent medical care,” said police union president Lt. Tracy McCray. “We are especially grateful to our San Francisco Firefighters, who responded with great professionalism and care to assist our officer, as well as the nurses and doctors who make up his medical care team.”

An update on his health is forthcoming.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as possible.