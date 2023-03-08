On Monday evening, a small crowd gathered as the air at Capp and 21st Streets filled with burning sage and the resonant sounds of Azteca drumming. The local Xiuhcoatl Danza group began a traditional ceremony in the street, honoring the life of Jesus Adolfo Delgado, a Mission teenager killed by police on that block exactly five years ago.

Every year, Delgado’s family, friends and supporters convene at 626 Capp St. to honor the young man’s life, decorating his sidewalk altar with flowers, candles, spray cans and a big portrait of him speaking at graduation.

On March 6, 2018, Delgado, 19, was shot at by multiple officers approximately 99 times following an alleged armed robbery.

Delgado’s family stood on the sidewalk and addressed the crowd. “It’s been a tough five years,” Delgado’s brother, Victor Torres, said softly. “Time has gone by, but the pain is still there.”

What everyone present at the memorial made clear was: Delgado’s death is not just an event in the past.

Delgado’s family at his five-year memorial. Photo by Nick DeRenzi, March 6, 2023

“We keep his name alive,” said Torres, “so people don’t forget what happened.” This is critical in close communities where someone’s death alters the life of everyone around them, but the surrounding city may fail to acknowledge the loss of its own.

“It’s important to continue to speak their names and speak about what happened,” said Susana, a community member close with the Delgado family who has been there in support since day one.

“We must commemorate Delgado’s life and the life of all of those who have been lost to violence — specifically police violence. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done in order for our communities of color to feel safe.”

One family present at the memorial had driven all the way down from Sacramento for the night. They had also experienced a devastating loss of a young man.

“Being a mother of a son being taken, I know what she feels,” said Roxanne Morales, referring to Maria Duarte, Delgado’s mother. Morales’s son, Augustine Morales, was killed by Sacramento police in November 2020.

“To have the community come out is so important. If the community doesn’t support us, there’s going to be no change. Don’t wait for it to be one of your family members to come out and support us. Support us now so it’s not one of your family members.”

Accompanying Morales were her great-grandchildren and granddaughter Seselie, Augustine’s daughter. They connected with the Delgados through a Facebook group for parents who have lost children to violence. A wrongful death settlement hearing against the Sacramento Police Department is scheduled for this Thursday.

After the ceremony, the group moved down the street to the vaccine site at 24th and Capp. Champurrado and tamales were served to warm everyone up from the cold as night grew. People gathered in chairs in the big tent, sharing stories and catching up.

“SFPD moves on, politics move on, and we’re left to pick up the fractured pieces of the family. It always falls squarely on the shoulders of community,” said Ivan Corado-Vega, a mentor of Delgado’s born in El Salvador and raised in the Mission.

As the Mission’s Latino population continues to shrink, said Corado-Vega, “any life that’s lost is not anonymous. We’re all related. It sends a huge ripple effect throughout the community when any life is taken — especially when a life is taken by a system like the police department.”

Mission-based group Xiuhcoatl Danza Azteca honoring Delgado’s life. Photo by Griffin Jones, March 6, 2023

Corado-Vega worked with Delgado at the Mission Boys & Girls Club since the young man was in fifth grade at Bryant Elementary School. He noted that one of the saddest parts of Delgado’s story was his previous involvement in SFPD’s youth programming.

“Some of the training they provided to cadets — Adolfo joined. They would come to the Boys & Girls Clubs. He was a participant in the police activity league; he would go to events and fishing trips.

“This is a young person who is a victim of the police in many ways — not only of bad tactics in the community but, I dare to say, of some of the false pretenses of how they engage with us in community.”

Speaking on Supervisor Matt Dorsey’s recent proposal to make it easier for the city to deport undocumented people selling drugs, Corado-Vega expressed the danger that continues to pervade Latino communities in San Francisco.

“The recent rhetoric of putting targets on Honduran youth in the Tenderloin is giving permission to overpolice. And we all know what happens when police are given permission: people’s lives are taken.”

Delgado’s father, Jose Delgado, thanked everyone individually at the tent and earlier ceremony. “Thank you for joining us, and thank you for your help. See you next year — hopefully sooner.” He and Corado-Vega clasped hands.

“That’s the interaction,” said Corado-Vega. “The ‘hello’ and the ‘goodbye’ is there, in community. But the person who’s missing is the son. The ‘hello’ and ‘goodbye’ is always incomplete.”