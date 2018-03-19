19-year-old police shooting victim came to the U.S. as a child and grew up and worked in SF’s Mission

Friends say his undocumented status could have been the reason he hid in the trunk of a car where police shot him
On Tuesday night at 8:40 p.m., 19-year-old Jesus Adolfo Delgado Duarte and his co-worker closed up shop at the Metro PCS store at 2380 Mission St., near 20th Street.
“My Uber came and so I left,” said the co-worker, Madelin Calderon. Delgado stayed behind. “He was waiting for a friend,” she said.
Two hours later and two blocks away, Delgado became this year’s first Mission District victim of an officer-involved shooting. As in the vast majority of police shootings, what happened will take officials years to determine. But, as quickly as a makeshift memorial went up in front of 626 Capp St. — the building in front of the site of where the shooting occurred — the questions and protests began, as friends marched Wednesday evening to the Mission District police station in protest and remembered their friend.
Some 15 minutes before the shooting, 18-year-old Maria Zaragoza, who attended the memorial and protest, said she saw Delgado as she parked her car on 26th and York. Delgado and a group of his friends were sitting in a car, she said. She didn’t know what he was up to. “I just seen him,” she said.
“Later that morning, I heard that he got shot,” she said. “It was sad, because the video shows everything, of how he died, and he didn’t even deserve it.”
Soon after Zaragoza saw her friend, police spotted him two blocks away from his workplace in the trunk of a car, a suspect in a robbery incident. Just minutes before, police had arrested the driver of the car, a black Honda Civic.
Police noticed someone in the trunk and surrounded the car on Capp Street near 21st Street. In a video of the incident, police can be heard asking Delgado, in Spanish, to show his left hand. Then, a barrage of shots can be heard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The SFPD said officers found a handgun in the trunk of the car.
Margot Goldstein, who witnessed the incident from her apartment above, said it was the most horrible thing she has witnessed. “It was like 20 cops pointing at him.”
The SFPD has so far released only a short statement about the incident in which two suspects in the an earlier robbery were arrested without a problem. Of the shooting, they wrote, “The officers noticed that the vehicle’s trunk was ajar and saw a second suspect in the trunk. While attempting to detain the second suspect, an officer-involved shooting occurred. … Officers removed the suspect from the trunk, administered medical aid and summoned an ambulance. Unfortunately, despite lifesaving efforts, the suspect was declared deceased on the scene.”
Update at noon, March 8. Various media outlets are showing video that they say indicates the victim fired shots. We have again gone back to the SFPD to ask for confirmation or clarification and received this response at noon today:
This is still an active investigation and information is still being gathered. We are working at this time to put together a Town Hall so that we can provide the media and public with information regarding the incident.Best, Officer Giselle Linnane
Delgado was born in Mexico on Christmas Day in 1998, and grew up in the Mission District near 22nd and Bryant streets, where friends said he was living at the time of the incident. He was undocumented, many of his friends said, and his biggest fear was being deported.
“That’s why he hid in the trunk,” said 19-year-old Mari Gallardo, who knew him from elementary school. “That was one of his greatest fears — to get deported.”
Rocio Navarro, 17, agreed. “Especially with all these ICE raids — the rumors of them coming to the Mission,” she said. “He worked in the Mission, so he was very scared of that.”
Delgado started school at Bryant Elementary, and later went to Aptos Middle School. He spent some time at John O’Connell High School, but graduated from Life Learning Academy Charter High School on Treasure Island, according to Calderon and other friends.
He had been working at Metro PCS for nearly a year.
“I just saw a video,” said Victor Gomez, the Metro PCS store manager, who was trying to make sense of the chain of events. “I don’t know why they start shooting. It doesn’t make sense. They should have let him get out. It doesn’t make sense for them to say, ‘Pull your left hand out,’ and then to start shooting.”
When told that officers found a handgun in the trunk, Calderon asked, “But if he didn’t have it in his hand, why would you shoot?
Calderon said that, at the store, Delgado was known by his first name, Jesus. Other friends called him Adolfo, or by a nickname, “Dopher.”
“He was young,” said one of his friends standing in front of a makeshift memorial at 626 Capp St., where the shooting took place.
Jessica Suarez, who went to Aptos Middle School and the Boys & Girls Club with Delgado, said he was “really nice, always happy, laughing.”
That disposition served him well at his job, where Calderon and Gomez said he engaged with customers and coworkers. “He was funny and he was, like, a good person,” said Calderon. “He would talk to all of us, help us out.”
“Yesterday (Tuesday) he seemed really good, helping a lot of customers,” Calderon added.
Gomez said he could be late for work, but “he showed up. He was a good worker.”
At the memorial, friends remembered him as bright and a lot of fun. One friend, a 19-year-old who said he attended John O’Connell with Delgado, said Delgado loved graffiti and street art, as well as riding a bicycle around the Mission. “He was a great person, the life of the party,” he said.
Others agreed that he was a center of gravity, a force that always had the room in stitches.
“When he was the Boys and Girls Club, he had everybody laughing,” said Gallardo, who knew Delgado from Bryant Elementary. “There was not a day that he didn’t have the club laughing at his jokes.”
She said she ran into him four weeks ago, and he had been nervous about a job interview. “I can’t remember where, but he was telling me that he was nervous,” Gallardo said. “I told him to walk in there with confidence, and would get the job.”
Navarro met Delgado in the third grade at Bryant Elementary. She said Delgado and her brother were best friends. He was at her house regularly to visit her brother. “They would hang out, come over to the house and eat,” she said.
She saw him two days ago at her house in the Mission, and on Wednesday morning as she walked to school, her mom called and told her the news. “She told me Adolfo’s dead,” she said. “I stood there for 10 minutes trying to process everything in my head, and I just couldn’t.”
The young friends were clear on another thing. “This is not okay,” Gallardo said. “Why are only brown and black people getting killed? Why is it only us?”
Back at the Metro PCS store on Mission Street, Gomez, store manager, said he had trouble sitting still in his office.
“I’m sitting in my office right now, trying to re-arrange the schedule,” he said. “And I’m like, man, I can’t believe I gotta do this.”
Things to blame here that led to this tragedy. 1) easy access to guns 2) Rampant property crime along Capp street and Mission district 3) Fed crackdown on illegal immigrants 4) News media sensationalizing everything. 5) Lack of tazers
Chirag: I’m unclear what you mean about the media sensationalizing this. The SFPD’s statement is included. It does not have much information, but I expect there will be more soon. It’s really unclear what happened. There are some witness videos and I’ve seen two different interpretations of the videos – neither are convincing because they are not close enough. Maybe there is more video that will come out. The police might also release the body camera footage – although it would help if they actually walked viewers through it rather than just releasing it without comment.
What’s unconvincing about the CBS report? Video seems to show pretty clearly that Delgado shot first.
http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2018/03/07/san-francisco-robbery-fatal-officer-involved-shooting-video/
I would be reluctant to say exactly what this shows because it happens so quickly. And, the SFPD has not said that the victim fired shots or even that the victim had the gun in his hands. In other officer-involved shootings, they have immediately said the victim had a knife in hand or was coming at them with a knife or that the suspect was armed. Here the statement says “A handgun was located in the trunk of the vehicle.” But, I can also see why you might assume that the victim fired shots. For us, however, it is important to get that confirmed.
I appreciate you writing a post that humanizes the man shot by the SFPD.
If you watch the difficult to watch video… about 40 seconds in, Adolfo points a gun out of the trunk and fires at the police. It’s pretty clear.
There are two cell phone videos of the shooting in the media.
One shows the shooting from the perspective of a couple of stories above the shooting.
One shows someone recording it at street level.
The street level recording shows Adolfo shooting a gun.
Trofim: I am not saying that you are wrong. I simply don’t know. I can guess, but I don’t see any harm in letting the police confirm or give more details to explain what happened. We went back and asked the SFPD again because clearly a lot of viewers like you are convinced by the videos. I hesitate because I know that in covering police shootings, the police will generally say immediately when the victim fired or attacked them. Perhaps there is a reason they are waiting. I simply don’t know for sure, but we have linked to all the videos and we have given the police statement and an updated statement. We will continue to follow this and update the story.
What’s clear if you’ve already painted a violent criminal as a victim. That video shows he shot first.
Jay: We cannot report that he shot without confirmation. We went back to the SFPD to ask for confirmation or clarification. We told police that various media outlets were reporting that it appeared the victim shot first and asked for confirmation. I have updated the story to show their response, but here it is again.
“This is still an active investigation and information is still being gathered. We are working at this time to put together a Town Hall so that we can provide the media and public with information regarding the incident.”
Best,
Officer Giselle Linnane
nice piece, paints a a picture of a person rather than just a story about another statistic. I went to O’C and grew up in the Mission, and this is close to where my family lives now. Too close to home.
Thank you Yani
He robbed someone at gun point, hid in the trunk with a gun, a witness said he saw a muzzle flash from the trunk first.
Well one thing I agree with here is that is the wave of robberies and break-ins plaguing the city are often being committed by young people who do not fit the old mold of your typical armed robber. They drive relatively new cars, travel in groups, evade detection by looking like ordinary kids, etc. And they are very often employed, living with their families and clean cut looking local kids. But that does not negate the simple fact that they are endangering themselves and others and taking enormous risks. I was attacked by one of these kids for my i-phone 20 months ago and I’m still recovering. Its always tragic when the worst happens but how can anyone deny the simple fact that these people were engaged in extremely violent, dangerous and evil behavior. When you do that, bad things happen.
The black honda civic he was may be the one I saw someone from the passenger side jump out, smash a window in an SUV and steal a bag from. I helped the owner report it to the police at about 8:15pm on Tuesday, just before they apparently pulled that guy over.
I’ll be the first to say there is a problem with SFPD shootings. But the truth is there ARE times when police have to use their weapons. Such as with an armed criminal, hiding in a trunk, given ample time to surrender their weapon and SHOWN ON VIDEO to fire first at the police. These protests destroy the credibility of those who truly want to shine a light on real injustices.
So sorry that a young man had to lose his life but why was he here illegally? He had plenty of time to become a legal citizen! And why was he out robbing people and carrying a gun? I am sorry but this was his fault entirely and not SFPD. He was an undocumented criminal.
The KCBS video clearly and unmistakably shows him popping open the trunk and firing at the police.
And after that the police made absolutely no effort at descalation, no effort to open a dialogue who the man who had just fired at them. Nothing.
But seriously, the video could not be more positive for the police. It includes them asking him to surrender in Spanish, BUt no matter, the police killed a person of color. Hence they are wrong and the gunman was innocent.