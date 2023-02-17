David Ireland House at 500 Capp St., is hosting a new exhibition, here • there • then • now, by visual artist Ann Hamilton. It’s to honor the Headland Center’s 40th anniversary celebration, an art organization founded by Ireland and other artists.

The exhibition opened last week and will be on display every Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. until the end of April. Guided tours can be reserved at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. every Friday too.

Hamilton is known for her large-scale multimedia installations, public projects and performance collaborations. She lived at 500 Capp St. in November of last year to take a closer look at Ireland’s archive. During her research residency, she selected objects from Ireland’s practice and scanned each to create luminous images.

David Ireland was a conceptual artist who made 500 Capp St, which he bought in 1975, into an art project. After his death, the house was made into a museum of his work.

The objects David Ireland referred to as “Torpedoes”, “Untitled Identified Objects”, “Potatoes” or “Turd” by Ireland. Photo by Chuqin Jiang.

One of Ireland’s archived works, Torpedo, was hand made with concrete, dirt, newspaper, cheesecloth, screws, and wire. In the shape of loaves and potatoes, the objects are considered to pose the question of value and emphasize the spirit of experimentation of Ireland.

Hamilton became intrigued by these forms and scanned the objects with different light. Then she printed those scanned images in large papers – a way to invite the viewer to feel the quality of the objects.

In the garage, people can see the original Torpedo, or many other names referred by Ireland, as well as several large photo prints of Hamilton’s scanned image. She also made a newspaper print copy that will be available as a free, take home memento, by which she wanted the art works to circulate in the public realm.

Scanned luminous images of Ireland’s Torpedo by Ann Hamilton posted outside of the garage. Photo by Chuqin Jiang.

“It’s dirt, newspapers, concrete, nails, wires, which are really everyday materials. This is an actual connection with David, this idea of simplicity and making.” explained Lian Ladia, the curator of 500 Capp St. Foundation, “And Ann used light to somehow redraw them, understand them by scanning.”

Hamilton’s association with Capp Street and the Marin Headlands at 944 Simmonds Rd. began as far back as 1989 when she was in residence at Capp Street while working to refurbish the dining room the Headlands.

This year as well, her exhibition at Capp is part of the 40th anniversary of the Headlands –Process + Place – and her renovation of the dining hall can be visited as a part of the tour to Headlands.

Starting 1989, Hamilton spent two years turning the original dim and damp dining room into a main gathering place for all artists who come to the Headlands. To celebrate the completion of the project in 1991, she asked each person to donate one chair to the new dining hall. That’s why the chairs in the hall are mismatched.

The Mess Hall, now the main gathering space in Headlands Center for the Arts in Sausalito. Photo by Chuqin Jiang.

Another artist highlighted in the Headland’s anniversary show is Mark Thompson, one of Ireland’s collaborators who in 1986 transformed the cluster of former military buildings to an art center. His work, Semapore, transformed the gym into a space where sound, light, video and beeswax intervened with each other.

As a life-long beekeeper, Thompson said the work is to explore the interplay between human and swarm. The projection video and sound was extracted from his 1976 film, Immersion, where he was surrounded by the bees forming an intertwining chain.

Mark Thompson’s Semaphore, will be open to the public in the gym at Headlands until Feb. 19. Photo by Chuqin Jiang.

“That threshold between one animal, one life and another was what fascinated me. What is signaled at that moment when we use our eyes as a kind of primary reference?” asked Thompson, who could observe the sunlight through bees’ wings.

The first meeting of Thompson and Ireland was on the second floor at 500 Capp St., though they knew of each other way earlier. “It was a lovely time for us to come together finally,” said Thompson, “Even though his work was more architecturally guided, mine was always site guided in relation to what was happening there, we were kindred spirits.”

Ann Hamilton and David Ireland’s work on the second floor of 500 Capp St. Photo by Chuqin Jiang. One corner at 500 Capp St. Photo by Chuqin Jiang. The newspaper that people can take home as memento. Photo by Chuqin Jiang. Lian Ladia, the curator of 500 Capp St. Foundation, guiding a tour. Photo by Chuqin Jiang. The historical photos of the garage at 500 Capp St. One of the main buildings at Headlands Center for the Arts. Photo by Chuqin Jiang. 1 / 6