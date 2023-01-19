Crime was at the forefront of many San Franciscans’ minds in 2022.

With the successful District Attorney recall in June and supervisorial elections in November, several politicians found success campaigning with tough-on-crime messages. And a conveyor belt of high-profile crimes, including catalytic converter thefts, hit-and-runs, and shootings, never seemed to be far from the headlines.

But what does the data tell us?

According to the San Francisco Police Department, crime across the city rose roughly 5 percent last year compared to 2021. While unambiguously bad news, this rise is smaller than the 12 percent jump in 2021, and crime, overall, is still lower than it was before the pandemic.

But, while crime is slightly up from 2021, there is a tremendous variance when parsing individual categories of crimes.

Let’s dive in, starting with violent crimes.