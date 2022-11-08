San Francisco’s final election of the year is upon us.

Check back here throughout the day and night for live updates, graphics, and analysis from our reporters.

Live updates

Races

The most competitive races are mapped below – use the buttons to browse them. You can find other local races under the maps.

From Department of Elections data. These figures are preliminary and will be updated as votes are counted.

District 2 Supervisor

Ballots castPercentage
Catherine Stefani00%

District 8 Supervisor

Ballots castPercentage
Kate Stoia00%
Rafael Mandelman00%

District 10 Supervisor

Ballots castPercentage
Brian Sam Adam00%
Shamann Walton00%

Assessor-Recorder

Ballots castPercentage
Joaquín Torres00%

Community College Board (to 2025)

Ballots castPercentage
Adolfo Velasquez00%
Daniel Landry00%
Murrell Green00%

Community College Board (to 2027)

Ballots castPercentage
Jill Yee00%
Brigitte Davila00%
John Rizzo00%
Vick Chung00%
Susan Solomon00%
Thea Selby00%
Anita Martinez00%
Jason Chuyuan Zeng00%
Marie Hurabiell00%
William Walker00%

Propositions

A

Increase pension payments to city workers who retired before 1996.

YES
NO
0
0

Support:

Oppose:

B

Reverse creation of the Department of Sanitation and Streets.

YES
NO
0
0

Support:

Oppose:

C

Oversight commission for the Dept. of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.

YES
NO
0
0

Support:

Oppose:

D

Expedited approval for housing with moderate rise in affordable units.

YES
NO
0
0

Support:

Oppose:

E

Expedited approval for housing with large rise in affordable units.

YES
NO
0
0

Support:

Oppose:

F

Public library fund renewed for 25 years.

YES
NO
0
0

Support:

Oppose:

G

Grants to the San Francisco Unified School District.

YES
NO
0
0

Support:

Oppose:

H

Move all city elections to even-numbered years.

YES
NO
0
0

Support:

Oppose:

I

Reopen Golden Gate Park’s JFK Drive to cars.

YES
NO
0
0

Support:

Oppose:

J

Keep Golden Gate Park’s JFK Drive closed to cars.

YES
NO
0
0

Support:

Oppose:

L

Reaffirm sales tax for transportation projects.

YES
NO
0
0

Support:

Oppose:

M

New tax on vacant residential units.

YES
NO
0
0

Support:

Oppose:

N

Rec and Park to manage the parking garage below Golden Gate Park.

YES
NO
0
0

Support:

Oppose:

O

New parcel tax to help fund city college.

YES
NO
0
0

Support:

Oppose:

From Department of Elections data. These figures are preliminary and will be updated as votes are counted.

