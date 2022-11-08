San Francisco’s final election of the year is upon us.
Check back here throughout the day and night for live updates, graphics, and analysis from our reporters.
Live updates
Races
The most competitive races are mapped below – use the buttons to browse them. You can find other local races under the maps.
District 2 Supervisor
|Ballots cast
|Percentage
|Catherine Stefani
|0
|0%
District 8 Supervisor
|Ballots cast
|Percentage
|Kate Stoia
|0
|0%
|Rafael Mandelman
|0
|0%
District 10 Supervisor
|Ballots cast
|Percentage
|Brian Sam Adam
|0
|0%
|Shamann Walton
|0
|0%
Assessor-Recorder
|Ballots cast
|Percentage
|Joaquín Torres
|0
|0%
Community College Board (to 2025)
|Ballots cast
|Percentage
|Adolfo Velasquez
|0
|0%
|Daniel Landry
|0
|0%
|Murrell Green
|0
|0%
Community College Board (to 2027)
|Ballots cast
|Percentage
|Jill Yee
|0
|0%
|Brigitte Davila
|0
|0%
|John Rizzo
|0
|0%
|Vick Chung
|0
|0%
|Susan Solomon
|0
|0%
|Thea Selby
|0
|0%
|Anita Martinez
|0
|0%
|Jason Chuyuan Zeng
|0
|0%
|Marie Hurabiell
|0
|0%
|William Walker
|0
|0%
Propositions
A
Increase pension payments to city workers who retired before 1996.
Support:
Oppose:
B
Reverse creation of the Department of Sanitation and Streets.
Support:
Oppose:
C
Oversight commission for the Dept. of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.
Support:
Oppose:
D
Expedited approval for housing with moderate rise in affordable units.
Support:
Oppose:
E
Expedited approval for housing with large rise in affordable units.
Support:
Oppose:
F
Public library fund renewed for 25 years.
Support:
Oppose:
G
Grants to the San Francisco Unified School District.
Support:
Oppose:
H
Move all city elections to even-numbered years.
Support:
Oppose:
I
Reopen Golden Gate Park’s JFK Drive to cars.
Support:
Oppose:
J
Keep Golden Gate Park’s JFK Drive closed to cars.
Support:
Oppose:
L
Reaffirm sales tax for transportation projects.
Support:
Oppose:
M
New tax on vacant residential units.
Support:
Oppose:
N
Rec and Park to manage the parking garage below Golden Gate Park.
Support:
Oppose:
O
New parcel tax to help fund city college.
Support:
Oppose:
For more information on this proposition's supporters and opposition, see the Voter Information Pamphlet.
Useful links
- For California state results, see the Secretary of State website.
- To find out more about each race and proposition, take a look at the Voter Information Pamphlet.
- To find a ballot box near you, see the San Francisco Department of Elections website.
- To find out your district, see our interactive tool.
- If you spot any errors on this page, please email will@missionlocal.com.