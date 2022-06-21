San Francisco pedestrian Rene Kelly, 48, was killed after being struck by a vehicle running a red light early Tuesday morning at South Van Ness and 16th Street, authorities said.

The car that hit Kelly fled the scene, according to the San Francisco Police Department, which classified the crash as a hit and run. A police investigation into the incident has been opened.

SoMa Adair St. The driver fled northwards after striking Kelly. 16th St. The driver blew through a red light and struck Kelly as he crossed the road. Mission S Van Ness Ave.

Adair St. The driver fled northwards after striking Kelly. 16th St. The driver blew through a red light and struck Kelly as he crossed the road. S Van Ness Ave. SoMa Mission

Map by Will Jarrett. Basemap from Mapbox.

Police responded to the site of the collision around 4:30 a.m., and determined in their initial investigation that Kelly was crossing the street when a car driving north on South Van Ness ran a red light and hit him. The car continued to flee north on South Van Ness.

Kelly, a Mission District resident who lived a few blocks away, was declared dead at the scene despite efforts by police officers and paramedics.

Tuesday’s death marks the Mission District’s second hit-and-run death in quick succession; on Tuesday, June 14, a 29-year-old woman was killed in a hit and run at 21st and Mission streets. The week prior, a Friday night car collision sent a 20-year-old woman’s vehicle careening into a parklet, but no injuries were reported.

At least 18 people have died in traffic collisions on San Francisco streets this year, and more than a dozen have been killed in the Mission District alone since 2020, according to Vision Zero data.

There have been nearly 60 hit and runs in the city in 2022, with nearly half resulting in injury, according to data from the SFPD. Eight of these hit and runs occurred in the Mission District, with four resulting in injury. This data does not include today’s or last week’s hit-and-run deaths.

The SFPD requests that anyone with information, including cell phone or surveillance camera footage call their 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.