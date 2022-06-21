San Francisco pedestrian Rene Kelly, 48, was killed after being struck by a vehicle running a red light early Tuesday morning at South Van Ness and 16th Street, authorities said.
The car that hit Kelly fled the scene, according to the San Francisco Police Department, which classified the crash as a hit and run. A police investigation into the incident has been opened.
Map by Will Jarrett. Basemap from Mapbox.
Police responded to the site of the collision around 4:30 a.m., and determined in their initial investigation that Kelly was crossing the street when a car driving north on South Van Ness ran a red light and hit him. The car continued to flee north on South Van Ness.
Kelly, a Mission District resident who lived a few blocks away, was declared dead at the scene despite efforts by police officers and paramedics.
Tuesday’s death marks the Mission District’s second hit-and-run death in quick succession; on Tuesday, June 14, a 29-year-old woman was killed in a hit and run at 21st and Mission streets. The week prior, a Friday night car collision sent a 20-year-old woman’s vehicle careening into a parklet, but no injuries were reported.
At least 18 people have died in traffic collisions on San Francisco streets this year, and more than a dozen have been killed in the Mission District alone since 2020, according to Vision Zero data.
There have been nearly 60 hit and runs in the city in 2022, with nearly half resulting in injury, according to data from the SFPD. Eight of these hit and runs occurred in the Mission District, with four resulting in injury. This data does not include today’s or last week’s hit-and-run deaths.
The SFPD requests that anyone with information, including cell phone or surveillance camera footage call their 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Is London Breed going to double down on VisionZero again, because we know that two times VisionZero is a whole lotta VisionZero?
And will there be any accountability amongst SFMTA management for the almost decade now of VisionZero budget thrash?
Or will this go unto the unaccountability file like two decade BRTs? Of the Central Subway debacle? Or the rails for the Twin Peaks tunnel? Or the failure to maintain the Metro during the pandemic shutdown?
Being the SFMTA means never having to own the outcomes.
Well, sorry for the deceased and the people who knew and cared for him.
We can expect continued non-enforcement from the 8 percenters (the cops). We can expect continued unsafe street design from SFMTA. We can expect deferred maintenance from PW. We can expect continued non-action in particular on South Van Ness since this is one of the last north south streets that drivers can easily hit 50mph without trying too hard and that is too darn valuable. We can also expect people to die needlessly due to streets that enable and allow unsafe driving by design. Good luck to all out there, even though the odds are against us.
