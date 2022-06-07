Tuesday, June 7, 5 a.m.

Today is election day and the evidence at hand indicates that most San Franciscans couldn’t give a damn.

As of June 6 (a day of some merit in the annals of representative democracy), some 103,000 San Franciscans had returned their ballot — 21 percent of the electorate. That lags behind election eve totals in February 2022 (24 percent) and April 2022 (22 percent). A day prior to the Gubernatorial recall election in September 2021, 49 percent of the ballots were in — some 247,000 of them.

So, whatever happens today, it’ll be decided by a sliver of the population. That makes interpreting these results precarious. And the same goes for predicting them.

The issue first and foremost in most observers’ minds is at the tail end of the ballot — Proposition H, the recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Poll after poll shows him far under water. Even the polling put out by his own campaign in mid-May revealed him to be 10 points down — and this polling was meant to counter even grimmer numbers from external sources.

Can Boudin win? Let’s put it this way: If you make that bet, be sure to get good odds.

But Boudin can certainly beat the spread. Paltry turnout is bad for democracy — but, on the whole, it’s good for Boudin, whose campaign polling has him doing best with high-information, high-propensity voters. In other words: Boudin’s likeliest voters are the voters who are likeliest to vote.

Low turnout benefits the DA even more when voter returns are especially lacking in the city’s conservative west side and Marina — which, at the moment, they are.

For Boudin to have a chance, he’ll have to win big — real big — in Districts 5, 6, 8 and 9 to counterbalance the areas where he figures to lose handily. It also figures Boudin will do better with late and day-of voters, because voters dead-set on see him off returned their ballots long ago. But this will be a small portion of a low-turnout election; there simply may not be enough late and day-of voters to make up for a big deficit among early mail voters.

The deeper meanings behind San Franciscans opting to jettison Boudin (or not) will be a subject of intense national debate. But, closer to home, Prop. H could figures to cause a ripple effect up and down the San Francisco ballot.

At the top of that ballot is Prop. A, a $400 million Muni infrastructure bond championed by Mayor London Breed. No mayor has lost an infrastructure bond for a generation, so there is no small amount of mayoral prestige riding on this, as well as a boat-tram’s load of capital costs.

It’s hard to predict voter behavior — but, intuitively, the better Prop. H does, the worse Prop. A will do. Voters who are unhappy and believe the city is on the wrong trajectory — and are up in arms about crime and filth and dysfunction — do not figure to be the most sympathetic audience regarding a handout to San Francisco’s chronically beleaguered and challenged municipal transportation system.

In short: Efforts to drive the most likely Prop. H supporters to the polls could also have the effect of driving the least likely Prop. A supporters to the polls. Also not helping matters: Muni officials made the staggering decision to use the misbegotten debacle of the Central Subway as the backdrop to their ask for hundreds of millions of more dollars from city taxpayers.

It additionally figures that voters in support of recalling the district attorney will not look kindly upon Prop. C, which would limit the circumstances in which elected officials can be recalled. This proposition might have fared better in September, when San Franciscans emphatically voted to retain Gov. Newsom.

Finally, a statewide ripple effect could emanate from Southern California, where billionaire Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso has spent scores of millions of dollars to fund his run vs. Karen Bass. An outsize number of Southern California voters could hamstring Northern California candidates for statewide office — namely aspiring controller Malia Cohen and North Bay Assemblyman Marc Levine, who is running for insurance commissioner.

The first batch of results – all from mail-in ballots – will drop on Tuesday at around 8:45 p.m. Return here early and often for on-the-spot reporting and analysis from the entire Mission Local crew, plus maps and data from Will Jarrett.

Stats on turnout are available to look at now, and will be updated throughout the day.

Finally, it goes without saying — don’t forget to vote. – Joe Eskenazi

Tuesday June 7, 5 a.m.

Today is your final opportunity to vote in the June 7 election. So get out and do your democratic duty! You can find a list of polling stations, and their wait times, on the San Francisco Department of Elections website.



For detailed information about each race and measure on the ballot, check out the department’s ‘What’s on the ballot?’ page and download the San Francisco and California voter guides. – Will Jarrett

