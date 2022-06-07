Once more unto the breach, San Francisco.

Check back throughout the day for updates on the eight propositions before voters – including the recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin – and primaries for the House of Representatives and State Assembly.

Live updates | Boudin recall | Propositions | Primaries | Turnout

Live updates

Tuesday, June 7, 5 a.m.
Today is election day and the evidence at hand indicates that most San Franciscans couldn’t give a damn. 

As of June 6 (a day of some merit in the annals of representative democracy), some 103,000 San Franciscans had returned their ballot — 21 percent of the electorate. That lags behind election eve totals in February 2022 (24 percent) and April 2022 (22 percent). A day prior to the Gubernatorial recall election in September 2021, 49 percent of the ballots were in — some 247,000 of them. 

So, whatever happens today, it’ll be decided by a sliver of the population. That makes interpreting these results precarious. And the same goes for predicting them. 

The issue first and foremost in most observers’ minds is at the tail end of the ballot — Proposition H, the recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Poll after poll shows him far under water. Even the polling put out by his own campaign in mid-May revealed him to be 10 points down — and this polling was meant to counter even grimmer numbers from external sources.

Can Boudin win? Let’s put it this way: If you make that bet, be sure to get good odds.

But Boudin can certainly beat the spread. Paltry turnout is bad for democracy — but, on the whole, it’s good for Boudin, whose campaign polling has him doing best with high-information, high-propensity voters. In other words: Boudin’s likeliest voters are the voters who are likeliest to vote.

Low turnout benefits the DA even more when voter returns are especially lacking in the city’s conservative west side and Marina — which, at the moment, they are. 

For Boudin to have a chance, he’ll have to win big — real big — in Districts 5, 6, 8 and 9 to counterbalance the areas where he figures to lose handily. It also figures Boudin will do better with late and day-of voters, because voters dead-set on see him off returned their ballots long ago. But this will be a small portion of a low-turnout election; there simply may not be enough late and day-of voters to make up for a big deficit among early mail voters.

The deeper meanings behind San Franciscans opting to jettison Boudin (or not) will be a subject of intense national debate. But, closer to home, Prop. H could figures to cause a ripple effect up and down the San Francisco ballot.

At the top of that ballot is Prop. A, a $400 million Muni infrastructure bond championed by Mayor London Breed. No mayor has lost an infrastructure bond for a generation, so there is no small amount of mayoral prestige riding on this, as well as a boat-tram’s load of capital costs.

It’s hard to predict voter behavior — but, intuitively, the better Prop. H does, the worse Prop. A will do. Voters who are unhappy and believe the city is on the wrong trajectory — and are up in arms about crime and filth and dysfunction — do not figure to be the most sympathetic audience regarding a handout to San Francisco’s chronically beleaguered and challenged municipal transportation system.

In short: Efforts to drive the most likely Prop. H supporters to the polls could also have the effect of driving the least likely Prop. A supporters to the polls. Also not helping matters: Muni officials made the staggering decision to use the misbegotten debacle of the Central Subway as the backdrop to their ask for hundreds of millions of more dollars from city taxpayers.

It additionally figures that voters in support of recalling the district attorney will not look kindly upon Prop. C, which would limit the circumstances in which elected officials can be recalled. This proposition might have fared better in September, when San Franciscans emphatically voted to retain Gov. Newsom.

Finally, a statewide ripple effect could emanate from Southern California, where billionaire Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso has spent scores of millions of dollars to fund his run vs. Karen Bass. An outsize number of Southern California voters could hamstring Northern California candidates for statewide office — namely aspiring controller Malia Cohen and North Bay Assemblyman Marc Levine, who is running for insurance commissioner.

The first batch of results – all from mail-in ballots – will drop on Tuesday at around 8:45 p.m. Return here early and often for on-the-spot reporting and analysis from the entire Mission Local crew, plus maps and data from Will Jarrett.

Stats on turnout are available to look at now, and will be updated throughout the day.

Finally, it goes without saying — don’t forget to vote.  Joe Eskenazi

Tuesday June 7, 5 a.m.
Today is your final opportunity to vote in the June 7 election. So get out and do your democratic duty! You can find a list of polling stations, and their wait times, on the San Francisco Department of Elections website.

For detailed information about each race and measure on the ballot, check out the department’s ‘What’s on the ballot?’ page and download the San Francisco and California voter guides. Will Jarrett

Live updates | Boudin recall | Propositions | Primaries | Turnout

Recall of Chesa Boudin

YES
NO
0
0

Votes from mail-in ballots expected from Department of Elections at 8:45 p.m. These figures are preliminary and will be updated.

Propositions

A

$400 million Muni bond to improve transport infrastructure.

YES
NO
0
0

B

Changes to Building Inspection Commission appointments.

YES
NO
0
0

C

New limits placed on recalls of elected officials.

YES
NO
0
0

D

Establish Office of Victim and Witness Rights.

YES
NO
0
0

E

Limit donations solicited by public officials (behested payments).

YES
NO
0
0

F

More oversight of San Francisco garbage company Recology.

YES
NO
0
0

G

Large employers required to give emergency health leave.

YES
NO
0
0

H

Recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

YES
NO
0
0

Votes from mail-in ballots expected from Department of Elections at 8:45 p.m. All propositions require a simple majority to pass except Proposition A, which requires a two-thirds majority. These figures are preliminary and will be updated.

Primaries

State Assembly, District 17

Ballots castPercentage
Matt Haney (Dem)00%
David Campos (Dem)*00%
Bill Shireman (Rep)00%

*Although Campos’ name is on the ballot, he has not campaigned against Haney during this election. Votes from mail-in ballots expected from Department of Elections at 8:45 p.m. These figures are preliminary and will be updated.

State Assembly, District 19

Ballots castPercentage
Phil Ting (Dem)00%
Karsten Weide (Rep)00%

Votes from mail-in ballots expected from Department of Elections at 8:45 p.m. These figures are preliminary and will be updated.

House of Representatives, District 11

Ballots castPercentage
Nancy Pelosi (Dem)00%
Jeffrey Phillips (Dem)00%
Shahid Buttar (Dem)00%
Bianca Von Krieg (Dem)00%
Eve Del Castello (Rep)00%
John Dennis (Rep)00%

Votes from mail-in ballots expected from Department of Elections at 8:45 p.m. These figures are preliminary and will be updated.

More results

For state and federal election results, check the Californian election results page at 8 p.m.

Turnout

Overall turnout: 103,000 (21%)

Last updated using Department of Elections data on June 6 at 4 p.m.

Live updates | Boudin recall | Propositions | Primaries | Turnout

$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.

Follow Us

Managing Editor/Columnist. Joe was born in San Francisco, raised in the Bay Area, and attended U.C. Berkeley. He never left.

“Your humble narrator” was a writer and columnist for SF Weekly from 2007 to 2015, and a senior editor at San Francisco Magazine from 2015 to 2017. You may also have read his work in the Guardian (U.S. and U.K.); San Francisco Public Press; San Francisco Chronicle; San Francisco Examiner; Dallas Morning News; and elsewhere.

He resides in the Excelsior with his wife and three (!) kids, 4.3 miles from his birthplace and 5,474 from hers.

The Northern California branch of the Society of Professional Journalists named Eskenazi the 2019 Journalist of the Year.

Founder/Executive Editor. I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor emeritus at Berkeley’s J-school since 2019 when I retired. I got my start in newspapers at the Albuquerque Tribune in the city where I was born and raised. Like many local news outlets, The Tribune no longer exists. I left daily newspapers after working at The New York Times for the business, foreign and city desks. Lucky for all of us, it is still there.

As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards.

Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest in local news sustainable. The answer continues to elude me.

REPORTER. Annika Hom is our inequality reporter through our partnership with Report for America. Annika was born and raised in the Bay Area. She previously interned at SF Weekly and the Boston Globe where she focused on local news and immigration. She is a proud Chinese and Filipina American. She has a twin brother that (contrary to soap opera tropes) is not evil.

Follow her on Twitter at @AnnikaHom.

REPORTER. Eleni is our reporter focused on policing in San Francisco. She first moved to the city on a whim over eight years ago, and the Mission has become her home. Follow her on Twitter @miss_elenius.

DATA REPORTER. Will was born in the UK and studied English at Oxford University. After a few years in publishing, he absconded to the USA where he studied data journalism in New York. Will has strong views on healthcare, the environment, and the Oxford comma.

Yujie Zhou is our newest reporter and came on as an intern after graduating from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. She is a full-time staff reporter as part of the Report for America program that helps put young journalists in newsrooms. Before falling in love with the Mission, Yujie covered New York City, studied politics through the “street clashes” in Hong Kong, and earned a wine-tasting certificate in two days. She’s proud to be a bilingual journalist. Follow her on Twitter @Yujie_ZZ.

Intern Reporter. William moved to the Bay Area from Nashville to pursue a Masters in Journalism from UC Berkeley. He's covered police reform in Oakland and also investigates correctional officer misconduct at the Investigative Reporting Program. You'll mostly see him behind a camera. Follow him on Twitter @WilliamJenk_

Leave a comment

Please keep your comments short and civil. We will zap comments that fail to adhere to these short and very easy-to-follow rules.

Your email address will not be published.