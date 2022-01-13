A fire in the basement of a three-story mixed-use building at 799 Valencia St. on the north east corner of 19th and Valencia streets was contained to the basement early this morning.

The San Francisco Fire Department was alerted at 4:17 a.m. and had contained the fire by 4:36 a.m.

The floor level of the building houses Yasmin, a Middle Eastern restaurant, and the upper two stories are residential. The San Francisco Fire Department reported no victims or displacements and that Red Cross services were not required.

Eiad Eltawil, who has owned Yasmin for three years, was alerted to the incident by a neighbor of his business, and he drove to the site from Daly City early this morning.

“The firefighters were really quick,” he said, adding that the damage in his restaurant was due to water. “Not huge issues, a water pipe broke.”

The San Francisco Fire Department said the source of the fire is under investigation.

Eltawil said he thought the source may have been a gas leak, and that none of his restaurant’s neighbors living above were impacted.

Eltawil was this morning waiting on 19th Street for news of his business with his wife, Sahar Milani, who founded and owns Rossi Mission SF art gallery two buildings to the north on Valencia Street. Eltawil’s restaurant replaced Ali Baba’s Cave, which his uncle owned for more than 30 years.

Milani’s gallery is hosting an art show opening tomorrow. “It’s bad timing,” Eltawil said, noting he had never been through the process of addressing damage from a fire. He thinks it will be at least two weeks before Yasmin is running again.

As of 10 a.m., firefighters were carrying wet debris and items from inside Yasmin.

Caution tape had been placed across the 19th and Valencia intersection from its northwest to southeast corners, and San Francisco Police Department officers diverted pedestrians and bicyclists around the tape. Caution tape also blocked the section of 19th Street between Valencia and Lexington.