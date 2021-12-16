Since the pandemic began, both Fire Department data and anecdotal reports suggest that fires have shot up in the Mission.

We have previously reported that in 2020, the Mission saw a 50 percent increase in fires, largely driven by an increase in encampments. Fires have remained elevated this year. Residents throughout the neighborhood – but especially in the north – have had to face the flames on a regular basis.

In a collaboration with the folks at Dataherald, we have created a map of fires across San Francisco that will update daily, based on the Fire Department’s fire incident dataset. This map tracks where fires are being reported throughout the city.

Use the dropdown to see fires from the past week, month, six months, or year. Hover over each point for more information about each fire.