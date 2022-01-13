The recent omicron surge has made for an inauspicious start to the new year, with many of us isolating and several businesses in the neighborhood temporarily closing due to illness.

But, with the Martin Luther King Jr. long weekend fast approaching, there is still plenty going on in and around the Mission. Take a look at what’s happening in your neighborhood.

Business closures

A number of local businesses have been closing up shop recently for both Covid and non-Covid related reasons. Here are the ones we have heard about – please let us know of any other closures in the comments.

Arizmendi Bakery , the worker-owned pizzeria and bakery on 24th and Valencia St., is closed until January 19th due to staff shortages.

, the worker-owned pizzeria and bakery on 24th and Valencia St., is closed until January 19th due to staff shortages. Boogaloos, the breakfast and lunch restaurant on 22nd and Valencia St., is currently closed due to Covid, but they are planning to reopen on Friday 14th.

the breakfast and lunch restaurant on 22nd and Valencia St., is currently closed due to Covid, but they are planning to reopen on Friday 14th. Xanath , the ice-cream shop on Valencia St., is closed due to the rise in Covid. They are planning to reopen on January 31st.

, the ice-cream shop on Valencia St., is closed due to the rise in Covid. They are planning to reopen on January 31st. Craftsman & Wolves , the pâtisserie on Valencia St., is temporarily closed for staff Covid testing.

, the pâtisserie on Valencia St., is temporarily closed for staff Covid testing. Flour & Water Pizzeria on Valencia St. is currently closed due to Covid. They are planning to reopen on Monday 17th.

on Valencia St. is currently closed due to Covid. They are planning to reopen on Monday 17th. Café de Olla on 19th and Mission St. has reduced their hours from 9am to 3pm due to Covid. Updates will be posted on their Instagram account.

on 19th and Mission St. has reduced their hours from 9am to 3pm due to Covid. Updates will be posted on their Instagram account. Mau , the Vietnamese restaurant on Valencia and 18th St., has closed and is moving to the East Cut some time early 2022. In the meantime, their food can be ordered online.

, the Vietnamese restaurant on Valencia and 18th St., has closed and is moving to the East Cut some time early 2022. In the meantime, their food can be ordered online. El Capitan Taqueria on 14th and Guerrero St. opened in early 2020. As of this week, it has permanently closed. The El Capitan Taqueria on 8th and Folsom St. is still open.

on 14th and Guerrero St. opened in early 2020. As of this week, it has permanently closed. The El Capitan Taqueria on 8th and Folsom St. is still open. ABC Locksmith on 18th and Mission St. is currently closed due to non-Covid illness.

Covid resources

Image courtesy of DataSF. Map is available here.

Wait times at many San Francisco testing centers have increased and there has been a spike in isolations due to omicron. With that in mind, here are some helpful resources for those who need a test or find themselves stuck at home.

Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations

Despite the upsurge in omicron, there are still plenty of celebrations planned for the MLK long weekend – including remote and outdoor events. Here are some highlights to look out for over the next few days.

Toward Justice at the Herbst Theatre

Image courtesy of NorcalMLK

The celebrations start tonight! At 7pm, the Herbst Theatre on Van Ness Ave is hosting a new show: The MLK Celebration of Freedom, Civil Rights, and Social Justice. The show will feature music from gospel singer Lena Byrd Miles and soprano Hope Briggs, a spoken word performance from Shawn William, and an inspirational speech from Bishop Yvette Flunder, among other treats.

There are in-person, socially distanced spaces available for 75 lucky attendees. You can register here, but bear in mind that vaccination status will be checked at the door.

If you do not manage to snag a ticket, never fear – the event is being live-streamed over Facebook, so you can still join in.

The World House Documentary Film Festival

Image courtesy of the World House Project

From January 14th to 17th, Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies is hosting a huge ( and free!) virtual film festival to celebrate the legacy of MLK. Their program includes the documentary I Am MLK Jr., 1960s activist film Black Panther, and 2010’s historical documentary Freedom Riders.

The multi-day festival will also feature musical performances, interviews, and panel discussions. You can sign up to the event here to see a full program and learn how to access the webinars.

2022 King and Faith Symposium

Image courtesy of NorcalMLK

At 1 p.m. on Saturday 15th, a smörgåsbord of scholars will be meeting to discuss the theme of justice across different faiths and religious traditions. The panel will be taking questions from the public and talking about MLK’s legacy.

The event is going to be streamed virtually – sign up here to make sure you get the link. A full list of the scholars taking part can be found here.

The Black Comix Arts Festival

Image courtesy of NorcalMLK

Once voted one of the top ten art festivals in the US, The Black Comix Arts Festival (BCAF) is back this Sunday at 1 p.m. There will be a number of panels featuring comic book artists and writers streaming for free on the BCAF website.

A separate showcase from BCAF will be kicking off at 11am on Monday. You can subscribe for updates on their website to make sure you don’t miss any events.

Postponed events

Unfortunately, the MLK march and parade set to take place on Monday, January 17th, has been postponed in light of omicron. It will be held next year instead.

The MLK Music Festival at Yerba Buena Gardens has also been postponed and is now planned to take place next year.

For a more comprehensive list of MLK weekend events (and to keep an eye on potential cancellations), take a look at NorcalMLK’s events page.

Art in the Mission and nearby

There You Go, Wherever You Are

Image courtesy 111 Minna Gallery

Today at 5pm, artist Emily Fromm will be unveiling her new solo exhibition at 111 Minna Gallery. Her artwork will feature spots around San Francisco rendered in her distinctive style, inspired by traditional sign painting techniques and cartoons.

The show will also include 40 earlier artworks depicting a number of other cities, and postcards and zines featuring Fromm’s previous work will be available to purchase. The exhibition will be open until February 17th.

The event is both in person and online – register here to stream.

IROT showcase at Rossi

Artwork by IROT

On Friday, a new series of artworks by Native American street artist IROT will be unveiled at Rossi’s, the gallery and apparel store on 19th and Valencia St. No booking is required.

Ian Robertson-Salt’s “Nine To Five”

Check Engine Light by Ian Roberston-Salt. Image courtesy Voss Gallery

Voss Gallery on 24th and Bartlett St. kicked off 2022 in style, with a new exhibition from painter, muralist, and tattooist Ian Robertson-Salt. The exhibition features the contemporary urban landscape and explores the relationship between society and nature.

The exhibition is on display until February 5th. Gallery hours are noon–6pm on Wednesday–Saturday, or by special appointment.

More events and goings-on

Speed limits lowered in SF business corridors

Today, a press release from the Office of the Mayor announced that speed limits are being reduced from 25mph to 20mph in a number of San Francisco business corridors.

Signs will be put up at the impacted corridors starting this week, and implementation of the change will happen over the next few months. The corridors affected are:

24th Street, from Diamond to Chattanooga St. and from Valencia St. to San Bruno Ave.

Fillmore Street, from Chestnut to Union St. and from Jackson to McAllister St.

Haight Street, from Stanyan St. to Central Ave. and from Webster to Steiner St.

Polk Street, from Filbert to Sutter St.

Ocean Avenue, from Geneva Aveto Victoria St. and from Junipero Serra Blvd. to 19th Ave.

San Bruno Ave., from Silver to Paul Ave.

Valencia St., from Cesar Chavez to Market St.

Speed reductions in further corridors are likely to be discussed this spring.

San Francisco Bike Bus

Image courtesy of KidSafeJFK

The group Kid Safe SF has organized a “bike bus” to travel around the city this Friday, starting from Golden Gate Park. The idea is for children and families to ride their bikes together on their way into school while having fun and keeping healthy.

If you would like to take part, you can fill out your information here to allow the organizers to figure out routes and timings.

Grow your own food workshop

Image courtesy of Garden for the Environment

Now that the sun is shining again, you may well be itching for an excuse to get back into the great green outdoors. This Saturday at 10 a.m., horticulturist Carey Craddock is hosting a workshop all about growing your own food in January. There will be an emphasis on soil fertility, weed management, and cool-season crops.

Tickets range from $25 to $50 and can be purchased here. The workshop is outdoors and a mask is required for admittance.

School board recall discussion at Manny’s

Image courtesy of Manny’s

With the school board recall election scheduled for February 15th hotting up, Manny’s is hosting a discussion about the recall at their community space on 16th and Valencia St.

Commissioner Faauuga Moliga, Vice President of the School Board and one of members on the ballot, and Autumn Looijen, the co-lead of the recall campaign, will both be in attendance. Questions for either attendee can be emailed to tomas@welcometomannys.com in advance.

The event is on Wednesday 19th. In-person admission is $10 and access via Zoom is available for $5 – you can sign up here. For people unable to join due to lack of funds, complimentary tickets are available.