From Zeitgeist in the north right the way down to Coco’s Ramen in the south, the Mission is a smörgåsbord of culinary temptations.

No matter your gastronomic proclivities, you can find food you will love, from greasy mounds of fries to trendy Asian-fusion to Salvadoran pupusas (just like mamma used to make).

Over the past few years, our intrepid food critics have been venturing out to find the best spots for your next meal, pandemic be damned. The Great Burger War of 2020–21 was waged tirelessly for your vicarious culinary satisfaction; countless feathered friends fell to bring you news of the perfect Fried Chicken Sandwich.

Over 100 of our reviews have now been assembled in one place. Find out which chicken sandwich is “an evil-looking nebula of dense, almost tumor-like fried batter,” and discover the burger Julian Mark could not describe without comparison to orgasm.

Looking for venues of a boozier variety? We have assembled all of Benjamin Wach’s Mission bar reviews into one place with our Distillations review map.

If we have missed your favorite restaurant in our reviews, let us know in the comments.