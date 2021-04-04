Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

San Francisco DPH is no longer publishing updates on Sunday so neither is Mission Local.

The numbers today are disturbingly stable.

So the State will says it will partially reopen indoor venues on April 15. Which means Dubs games may be open to some fans (depending on SF officials) if any can bear to watch.

Meanwhile, plans and development of new housing in the Mission has slowed down.

Check out flamenco, trees and weekend happenings around the neighborhood.

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

No new vaccination numbers to report today. As of April 1, 47 percent (357,621) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, and 26 percent (201,920) had received two. On March 31, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 9,754. The DPH goal is 10,000 shots a day. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation currently keeps the San Francisco R Number below 1 estimating .96 while the ensemble keeps its average estimate for San Francisco at .77 and for California at .80. Stability on the surface belies uncertainty below. Covid-19 R Estimation’s range is .73 to 1.23 and the ensemble ranges from .6 to 1.01

Between March 2 and March 31, DPH added 96 new cases to the Mission or a rate of 16.1 new cases per 10,000 residents. Since the pandemic began, Mission residents have logged 4036 cases, or 676.7 cases per 10,000 residents. The area between 17th, 22nd, Valencia and South Van Ness has had the highest number of cases (599), while the area bordered by the freeway, Hampshire, 17th and 23rd has had the highest rate (811.5 cases per 10,000 residents).

For the week ending March 26, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City remained at 37 or 4.3 new cases per day per 100,000 residents, which represents a 23 percent rise since March 18.

For the month of March, Whites had 375 new cases, Latinx 257, Asians 207, Blacks 75, Multi-racials 29, Pacific Islanders 16, and Native Americans 2 new cases.

For the week ending April 1, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 30 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 33 percent and Acute Care availability was 23 percent. On April 1, Covid patients made up 2.1 percent of available ICU beds and 1.5 percent of Acute Care beds. Surge capacity in ICU is reported to be 100 percent and 97 percent in Acute Care.

According to most recent data from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services, of 44 reported Covid patients, SFGH, UCSF and Kaiser had 32.

In March, Latinx residents had a 2.14 percent positivity rate, Pacific Islanders 1.69 percent, Blacks 1.17 percent, Multi-racials .83 percent, Whites .82 percent, Asians .70 percent, while the Native American positivity rate was approximately .5 percent.

For the month of March, those residents younger than 21 tested postive 154 times, those aged 21-29 had 280 positive tests, 30-39 256, 40-49 124, 50-59 119, 60-69 73, 70-79 26, and those 80 and over had 13 positive tests.

During the month of March, DPH reports 11 Covid-related deaths recorded in San Francisco. Given the delays in reporting, that figure may be revised some time in the future.