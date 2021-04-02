Reopenings continue throughout the Mission, this time with Theatre Flamenco Dance School.

The school announced this week that they will be reopening their studio for in-person classes beginning this Saturday.

Weekly workshops for April will run on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The dance school’s workshops will be on a first come, first serve basis, and advance registration is required. Studio participants will be limited to 25 percent capacity, but the classes are also available online.

See the theatre’s April schedule and reopening policies here.

Trees on 24th

The tree removal and replanting work along 24th Street continues, with 16 trees having been removed and another 15 pruned, according to Calle 24. Ultimately, 33 trees will come down.

The work is the culmination of controversial efforts since 2019 to remove trees whose roots have damaged sidewalks and building foundations.

In a newsletter update, Calle 24 said SF Public Works employees started working on the northern sidewalks between Harrison and Folsom streets on Wednesday. On Monday, those workers plan to move again to the northern sidewalks between Folsom Street and South Van Ness Avenue.

As one group removes the trees, another group simultaneously repairs the broken sections of sidewalk where trees have already been removed. The sidewalk repair crews are currently working on the northern section between York and Bryant streets, and will move to the sidewalk between Potrero Avenue and York Street on Monday.

The effort to replace the removed trees will begin between Potrero Avenue and York Street after those sidewalk repairs are completed, according to Calle 24.

Youth plan their own graduation

Youth interns for the Latino Task Force, several of whom are high school seniors, are raising funds to hold a small graduation ceremony for themselves during the Carnaval San Francisco Resource Fair on May 29.

The crowdsourcing page has a set goal of $3,000, which the interns say will go toward diplomas, stoles, gift baskets, decorations and commemorative shirts, according to a statement posted on the donation page.

“There is only one high school graduation in every youth’s lifetime and not being able to participate in one feels disappointing,” the interns wrote in the statement. “Instead of waiting for the schools to decide whether or not there will be a graduation ceremony in 2021, us Youth Interns are taking the initiative to organize and design our own graduation.”

Mission Local recently wrote about two of the youth interns and their community work while finishing their last year of high school.

Manifesto Screening

The Brava Theatre Center is once again screening Manifesto, a film by Rotimi Agbabiaka, from April 15 to 18 and April 22 to 26.

Tickets are $15, and audience members will receive a link to stream the film during the weekend they choose.

“After a year under lockdown, a queer, black actor decides to create a manifesto for theatre in our brave new world,” reads a synopsis of the show. “But just when a revolutionary artist thinks they know all the answers, that’s when they need to start asking some new questions.”

Mission Local reviewer Eli Black described the show as, “a one-man lightning bolt of insight and delightful bitterness… something confessional and vulnerable, funny and contradictory.”

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Solemn Anthems

A new exhibit titled Solemn Anthems, which pairs images of nature and political uprisings, kicked off today at the Rebecca Camacho Presents art gallery and runs through May 21.

Artist Andy Mister’s freehand drawings are copies of photographs from protests in Beirut, Paris and Gaza, and nature photographs from Mount Everest, Joshua Tree and Virginia Beach.

The drawings were made using carbon pencil and charcoal over acrylic-washed paper, and are meant to “investigate the boundary between mechanical and manual reproduction,” according to the gallery.