Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

A high number of Citywide tests and a low rate of positivity have allowed San Francisco to open restricted indoor dining. The City directive distinguishes restaurants from bars. Good luck.

And on the good news front, recent testing at some sites in the southeast sector of the City show welcome low positivity rates. Although nearly double the positivity rate for the entire City, the figure provides some cautious hope.

Best tweet after last night’s collective misery?

“Honestly drinking bleach doesn’t seem so bad now” (@Zack Bornstein)

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

Between August 29 and September 27, the Mission had a reported 184 cases, which works out to a rate of about 31 cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate for the same period was 19.5 cases per 10,000 residents.

The seven-day Citywide average number of daily cases for the week ending September 23 was 51 or 5.9 per 100,000 residents.

Nothing is quite as ambiguous as death in San Francisco. As we should have known, the jump from 101 deaths to 104 deaths did not happen over night. The “more reliable” figures indicate the last time San Francisco had 101 deaths was on September 11. The “more reliable” 104 figure comes from a week ago.

DPH can’t, or won’t, say how, or where, most people become positive. Only 39 percent of the cases come from contact with a known person. The rest come from “community contact” or “uknown”. The vague “community contact” is not defined. Note: DPH provides no information on cases contracted in workplaces such as grocery stores and warehouses. Or restaurants.

The model we use for the R number agrees with most other models indicating the virus will continue spreading slowly through the City and the State.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients (a DPH “key indicator”) for the week ending September 28 dropped 12 percent. The seven-day average percentage of ICU beds available was 37 percent and 23 percent for Acute Care bed availability.