As San Francisco’s daily case rate has ebbed through the month of September, the city will allow restaurants and churches to open their doors for indoor service tomorrow at 25 percent capacity for up to 100 people, Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday.

San Francisco is now officially in the state’s “orange” tier, with an average of 43 cases per day and a testing positivity rate of 1.6 percent. That means indoor shopping malls can also open at 50 percent capacity and fitness studios at hotels can open at 10 percent capacity. The city is also opening some places for family entertainment and certain indoor higher education classes.

If San Francisco can stay in the “orange,” indoor movie theaters can resume at limited capacity by Oct. 7, as well as outdoor playgrounds.

In addition to the gradual shift indoors, the city is expanding the capacity of outdoor worship and political demonstration to 200 people.

“Reopening indoor restaurants and houses of worship with limited capacity, and creating opportunities for families to safely enjoy outdoor entertainment are a good step on our road to recovery,” Breed said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Department of Public Health on Wednesday will issue “final” guidelines for indoor restaurant service and places of worship, but it’s already clear that masks will be required indoors — whether at a place of worship, a mall or a restaurant.

At restaurants, customers will need to wear masks while ordering, waiting for their order, or anytime staff is at their table. That means your mask only comes off when you’re in the act of eating. Restaurants will also be “encouraged” to seat customers via reservations and will be required to ask patrons whether they have Covid symptoms or have been potentially exposed before they are seated.

“…the last thing we want to see is a spike in cases and a need to roll back all the progress we’ve made, so we all need to do our part,” Breed said. “Please continue to follow the public health guidelines and participate in these activities responsibly so we can continue to move forward together.”

Keep the news comin’. Support Mission Local.