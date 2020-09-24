Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The decision not to charge Breonna Taylor’s killers in Louisville sparked local protests. Tensions were high as protestors expressed anger at the “institution of policing.”

Local residents also marched through the Mission yesterday to the Federal Building to protest the lack of a national strategy to contain Covid-19 as Dark Ages Donald rejects reason and basic science.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

On Septmember 21, the Mission lost a case, lowering our total case number to 1542, or almost 26 cases per 1000 residents. In contrast, Sunset/Parkside, a neighborhood with about 23,000 more residents, had close to 3 cases per 1000 residents.

The seven-day average City number of daily cases for the week ending September 17 remained, for the third day in a row, at 64 or 7.4 cases per 100,000 residents. We’ve removed California cases from the quadrant above because we added CA cases below.

The number of “new cases” in the quadrant above will rise throughout the day as the data becomes available.

People over 70 account for 7 percent of the cases and 71 percent of the deaths.

Reflecting uncertainty, the models we use shows SF with an R number ranging from .87 to 1.07. What is certain is that the virus continues to spread through the City.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The seven-day City-wide average positivity rate has remained below 3 percent for over a month.

Total Covid hospitalizations fell by 6 on Tuesday; the rate of weekly change fell by 1 percent. DPH reports availability of ICU and Acute Care beds remains sufficient to handle a potential surge.

DPH reports our local death toll at 99, where it has been, ostensibly, since September 12. Again, this seems to be more an artifact of reporting than a reflection of reality.