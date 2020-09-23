Demonstrators marched down Mission Street on Monday, from 24th Street to the Federal Building to mark the 200,000th death by Covid-19, which organizers say is due to the president’s disregard for science.

“The March Against Death, Lies, and Fascism, and For Humanity,” was organized by a collection of local activist groups including Resistance SF and Wall of Many. At least three dozen people participated, many of whom carried prop body bags, signs, or umbrellas marked with the names of those who died from causes related to Covid-19. 

Although the exact number of Covid-19 deaths in the United States vary between sources, most agree that the number was surpassed in the past few days or will be surpassed in the next few. The Centers for Disease Control had the total number of deaths at 200,275 as of noon on Wednesday. 

The group began its march on 24th Street and stopped briefly at 16th Street to stage a “die-in,” where demonstrators lay still on the ground to commemorate the dead. 

“I am a [Temporary Protected Status] holder and I believe unity is the only thing that can save us from this fascism,” said Rosa Carranza, a participant in the march. 

Carranza, who is originally from El Salvador, said that she was also personally marching because of a legal decision by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, that could eliminate the protected status for residents originating from El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal Nicaragua, and Sudan in 2021 and make them vulnerable to deportation. Carranza said that she fears being deported should President Trump win re-election. 

Refuse Fascism’s national website, where the initial call to action was posted, also stated that this march would precede daily demonstrations in October beginning on Oct. 3.

Bishop Anthony Pigee Sr. was a minister for the Family of Faith Christian Center in Long Beach, California. In an online tribute, Bishop Sherman A. Gordon, the leader of Family of Faith, referred to Pigee as one of his closest friends who helped Gordon process the death of his mother. “I was fortunate, blessed and gratuitous enough to find such a friend in Pigee,” Gordon wrote. Photo by Juan Carlos Lara.

A young boy wearing an apparently homemade police officer costume rode an electric scooter alongside the San Francisco Police Department officers who were clearing traffic for protesters. One of the officers on the scene said that the boy, who was equipped with a radio and baton, often showed up to protests seemingly unaccompanied. Photo by Juan Carlos Lara.

Alfonso Ye Jr. was a 25-year-old pharmacy tech student in Chula Vista, California who had a passion for cooking, enough so that he worked as a professional chef for the San Diego Yacht Club, according to an online memorial to those who died to to the coronavirus pandemic. Ye died on March 25. Photo by Juan Carlos Lara.

Gaspár Gómez, 51, was a father of six from Pacoima, California, a small, primarily Latinx neighborhood approximately 20 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, according to an LA Times coronavirus memorial. Originally from Oaxaca, Mexico, Gómez was reportedly an extroverted man who worked as a day laborer. Gómez died on May 3. Photo by Juan Carlos Lara.

San Francisco Police Department officers on motorcycles rode ahead of the marchers to stop and redirect traffic. Organizers said that officers were not obstructive during the event. Photo by Juan Carlos Lara.