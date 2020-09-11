Salon owner Erik Webb has a lot to do in a very short time.

Just like the others in the industry, his phone has blown up with calls from staff, former clients, and well, everyone, since the mayor on Thursday suddenly announced the indoor reopening for a variety of industries on Sept. 14. This includes hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage services, hotels, places of worship, political activities, and gym and fitness centers.

Though this is certainly welcome news for businesses that have been shuttered since March, many owners were caught by surprise and left with lingering questions. The most glaring one for health advocates and business owners alike — what does “limited capacity” mean?

While according to the city this means one person indoors and 50 outdoors for places of worship and political activities, nowhere yet in the reopening guidelines has there been a definitive measure of how many people are considered “limited” for personal care services.

Salon owners said they worry that if they violate whatever magic number the city requires later on, they’ll be forced to shut-down again.

So Friday morning Webb rushed to his downtown space on Grant Street, Zindagi Salon, hurriedly preparing schedules and implementing covid-19 training for incoming staff. He said he hopes Thursday’s announcement means he can retain 50 percent of his normal capacity, though he’s unsure. Even while working around the clock, the earliest he’ll be able to open his doors is one day after he’s permitted, on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

“This is something, this is better,” he said. “But I have to figure out how I am going to do this. I am excited and nervous.”

Webb didn’t expect this, especially after the industry received false-starts this summer. Even the mayor’s office said the news came “earlier than the City previously announced,” and on Wednesday, a letter from the Health Officer of the City & County of San Francisco Dr. Tomás Aragón stated that he expected to address this next week.

Others like Josie Li, owner of downtown salon La Boutique on Sutter Street, were previously prepared for a quick start following the Nancy Pelosi scandal. Nevertheless, she found the announcement was still lacking.

She said that without explicit government guidance on “limited capacity,” she gathered some salon owners that she had already been organizing with to come up with their own standards: they defined it as 100 square feet of space per client and that clients come in contact with masked stylists and receptionists only.

“I think we should be grateful that we can open under the circumstances, but whoever is in charge of salons needs to stand up more. We need good leaders for [guiding] this industry, and we don’t have any right now,” Li said.

Mission Local has reached out to the city for comment.

Covid still complicates the situation. To prevent transmission, indoor businesses must mandate masks and operate at, well, limited capacity. While Webb is relieved to get customers back in chairs, it’s unclear if the revenue will be sufficient to pay off future and back rent, especially with an unknown number of customers. He said before the pandemic he barely made a profit.

“I am fearful more than anything,” Webb said, noting he was locked in with three years left on his lease that he would be responsible for if he closed later on. “Imagine if I have bankruptcy.”

And, salon owners face the issue of rehiring stylists who have fled the city long ago or sent in their resignation. Webb said salons charge a fee for independent stylists to work at their facilities, which owners then use to help pay off rent, so some of his hairstylists opted to pocket more by independently cutting people’s hair in backyards instead.

This resonated with Louise Baranowski, owner of Cowboys and Angels Hair Salon and Art Gallery downtown. She had already decided to close her doors for good last week; Thursday’s news “pulled at her heartstrings.”

“The announcement came too late for me,” Baranowski said.

She normally rents out 22 chairs to hairstylists; earlier in the pandemic when it was clear the government would not be giving an opening date, two of her main stylists left. Soon, it led to more, until she was left with four stylists as of last week.

“It started a ripple effect,” Baranowski said. “I put out feelers to see if there were others, but I don’t think people want to go back to big salons anymore.”

The revenue earned by four stylists is not enough for her to survive, Baranowski said. Plus, lately downtown has been a ghost-town; what will draw new customers?

To cut her losses, she decided to close the business, which opened in 1994.

“The loss was like a 27-year [marriage had ended in a] divorce I wasn’t planning on,” she said.

Certainly, the reopening phase is good news for some businesses who for weeks have been starved of sales. Small gyms and hair salons were among those protesting and demanding answers from City Hall recently.

In addition to all the indoor activities, outdoor activities such as drive-in movies, mini-golf and go-carting, open air boats and tour buses will open on Sept. 14. The following week on Sept. 21, zoos, aquariums, and classrooms for students up to sixth grade are slated to open if safety plans were submitted.

The Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax said on Thursday our local covid trends prompted this launch into reopening low-risk limited capacity indoor activities.

“Our success is contingent on everyone doing their part, including wearing face coverings, social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings,” Colfax said.

San Francisco County remains in the red-zone which the state deems as a “substantial risk.” As of Friday, the city’s total number of cases is 10,188 and 89 people have died.

“We need to get back to work,” Li said. “Everyone is ready.”

