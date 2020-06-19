The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides daily updates each morning. We will do the same.

The most recent numbers from the Health Department show 37 new cases and no new deaths. Most of the new confirmed cases were from people who took a COVID-19 test on Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday, but the dataset also includes two people who took a test in early June, and one in April.

A preprint of the UCSF Mission study was released this week. The study has been submitted to a medical journal. Although it has not yet been peer reviewed, it was released publicly “due to the results’ importance for public health policy and affected communities.”

Preliminary results from the study were released last month and showed that 95 percent of the people infected a Mission District census tract when tested in April were Latinx. The study found that socioeconomic factors also increased risk of COVID-19 infection, including earning a household income of less than $50,000 a year, an inability to shelter in place while working from home, being a frontline service worker, and living in a multi-generational or multi-family home.

By combining nasal swab tests with antibody tests, the study determined that in April, 6.1 percent of the census tract residents had been infected at some point during the pandemic.

You can read the study here.

Our data tracker is embedded below, or click here for a full-screen version. And, you can find all of our recent daily tracker stories here.

Producing all of this content keeps us busy and if you haven’t already, please support our efforts.

Please note:

The embedded data tracker below will continue to be updated daily after this post is published.

For the number of confirmed cases each day, our tracker is tracking the date on which the Health Department announced new confirmed cases, not the date which the department said those cases were confirmed on.

There is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

Also, there is also a discrepancy between the hospitalization data reported by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and the county hospital data reported by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is because SFDPH receives data from one additional hospital, San Francisco VA Health Care System, that is not required to report to CDPH. “SFDPH statistics will trend higher as long as this hospital has patients admitted as either COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 positive.”