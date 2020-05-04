The preliminary results from the UCSF study that tested 4,160 people who live or work in the Mission District show that 95 percent of those who tested positive for COVID-19 were Latinx.

Those who tested positive were generally low-income and 90 percent were unable to work from home. Eighty-nine percent who tested positive were earning less than $50,000 a year, and 88.4 percent were living in households of three or more people.

Of the 4,160 people tested over four days, 1.8 percent were COVID positive — or 74 people. Of those who tested positive, 53 percent had no symptoms. In the city’s daily testing reports, the percent positive range from 3 percent to 17 percent.

“The people who tested positive were overwhelmingly going to work,” said District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen, adding that many might have been undocumented without any option but to go to work. She said that “basic needs need to be met” when people are in quarantine.

The test results seemed to confirm what city officials, community members, and researches expected: COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting low-income people of color. “As many of us know, throughout the country and here in our backyard, we’re seeing a disproportionate impact on Latinos,” said Jon Jacobo, chair of the UCSF Study Committee for the Latino Task Force for Covid-19. “We have not escaped that reality here.”

Indeed, separate and apart from the study, 84 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 cases are Latinx, said Dr. Diane Havlir, who helped lead the study. Latinx residents comprise 15 percent of the city’s population.

This is a developing story and we will be updating it soon.