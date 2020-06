The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides daily updates each morning. We will do the same.

The most recent numbers from the Health Department show 16 new cases and no new deaths.

Eighteen cases were confirmed on Sunday and Monday, and four more were retroactively added with confirmation dates of April 30 and May 1. But six cases across March, April, and May were removed from the dataset, yielding a net gain of 16 new cases compared to the dataset released yesterday.

The numbers on Latinx COVID-19 cases continues to go up – now making up 49 percent of the city’s cases and only 15 percent of the population. We profile one woman today who ended up with COVID and quarantined with other adults in the apartment while the children stayed in another part of the apartment.

We’ve also posted one of the most thorough investigations on masks and why the policy on masks has changed. And on Monday, the latest safe sleep site for homeless residents opened in Everett Middle School’s parking lot.

Our data tracker is embedded below, or click here for a full-screen version. And, you can find all of our recent daily tracker stories here.

Producing all of this content keeps us busy and if you haven’t already, please support our efforts.

Please note:

The embedded data tracker below will continue to be updated daily after this post is published.

For the number of confirmed cases each day, our tracker is tracking the date on which the Health Department announced new confirmed cases, not the date which the department said those cases were confirmed on.

There is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

Also, there is also a discrepancy between the hospitalization data reported by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and the county hospital data reported by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is because SFDPH receives data from one additional hospital, San Francisco VA Health Care System, that is not required to report to CDPH. “SFDPH statistics will trend higher as long as this hospital has patients admitted as either COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 positive.”