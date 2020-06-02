The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides daily updates each morning. We will do the same.

The most recent numbers from the Health Department show the number of confirmed cases has increased by 17, and no new deaths. All of the new cases were added with confirmation dates of this weekend. The number of cases on Friday was also decremented by one.

While the numbers continue to look good for San Francisco, wearing a mask outdoors — and the new 30-foot rule — seems to be controversial for some, even though it perhaps shouldn’t be. And in addition to the shelter-in-place order, the city is still under an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, which will continue indefinitely for the time being.

In non-pandemic news, after a seven-hour meeting last night, the Rules Committee rejected two of Mayor London Breed’s nominees to fill vacancies on the Police Commission.

If you’re looking for a break from all the recent heavy news, have a peek at this weekend’s photo essay with aerial views from around the city — from city hall, to Dolores Park, and Golden Gate Park.

Our data tracker is embedded below, or click here for a full-screen version. And, you can find all of our recent daily tracker stories here.

Please note:

The embedded data tracker below will continue to be updated daily after this post is published.

For the number of confirmed cases each day, our tracker is tracking the date on which the Health Department announced new confirmed cases, not the date which the department said those cases were confirmed on.

There is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

Also, there is also a discrepancy between the hospitalization data reported by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and the county hospital data reported by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is because SFDPH receives data from one additional hospital, San Francisco VA Health Care System, that is not required to report to CDPH. “SFDPH statistics will trend higher as long as this hospital has patients admitted as either COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 positive.”