The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides daily updates each morning. We will do the same.

The most recent numbers from the Health Department show 13 newly-announced confirmed cases, and no new announced deaths as of yesterday.

Of those 13 cases, one was added with a confirmation date of May 12, one of May 20, four of May 23, and eight of May 24. The number of cases confirmed on May 18 was also retroactively adjusted and decreased by one.

We asked the city yesterday why the confirmed case count on a particular date decreased by one on yesterday’s released numbers, too, and were told they wouldn’t be able to speak to individual adjustments:

“It would be very hard to isolate which case or cases led to the adjustment in question. It is possible that more than one case changed status, and the overall net change turned out to be one. Daily adjustments are made as a thorough investigation of each case is completed,” a spokesperson for the Joint Information Center wrote in an email.

Our data tracker below continues, for now, to track the number of newly reported cases on the dates those cases were announced, and not on the retroactively-adjusted confirmation date.

Overall, the numbers continue to look good for San Francisco and in the upcoming weeks, you’re likely to see a lot of focus on the economy and getting it restarted. The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank’s line at Mission High school this morning wound around Dolores to 18th Street to Church Street. Clearly residents are suffering. One talked about needing help paying her rent, and her neighbor nearby added she needed help as well.

Still the testing is way below the city’s capacity to do 5,800 tests a day. We’ll be looking at this more, but last week found major problems at the mobile Tenderloin site and complete ease in access at the Bayview site. We’re following up on testing. While it may not always seem like it, the city is offering free testing to virtually anyone in San Francisco who has one of the symptoms including fatigue, which as one doctor pointed out, nearly everyone can claim nowadays. Go here to register for a test. And if that frustrates you, call 311, and operators there will get you registered.

Increasingly, UCSF and other researchers are pushing masks as an important tool so that the trifecta of avoiding COVID is increasingly an acronym we’re all familiar with WMD. In this pandemic those weapons are washing, masks and distancing. At Friday’s town hall, UCSF’s Chancellor Sam Hawgood, talked about the changing recommendations and how this can be confusing to the public: “I think most of us, certainly me, thought that universal masking was symbolic, but not effective,” said Hawgood. ” It really didn’t have a major role. I think as we have learned more rapidly about the transmission characteristics of this virus now, I think most leadership says there’s very strong science behind universal masking as being a not just a tool, but perhaps a primary tool in allowing us to normalize society. So things change and that makes it very difficult for the public because what they see is an apparent lack of uniformity around recommendations.”

He added that it is important to acknowledge ” that we know so little and every week we know a little more and we have to be willing to change our views and recommendations.”

We’re looking into the science behind masks. For those wanting to start on their own. Here is a paper that many cite. The CDC recommends masks where social distancing becomes difficult – inside stores for example. San Francisco’s policy follows the CDC guidelines and masks are not required outside unless social distancing becomes impossible.

The World Health Organization recommends masks only if you are caring for someone with COVID-19 or have symptoms. And WHO warns that masks “are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning” and “if you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.” There are videos on how to do so here.

Producing all of this content keeps us busy and if you haven’t already, please support our efforts.

Our data tracker is embedded below, or click here for a full screen version. And, you can find all of our recent daily tracker stories here.

Please note:

The embedded data tracker below will continue to be updated daily after this post is published.

For the number of confirmed cases each day, our tracker is tracking the date on which the Health Department announced new confirmed cases, not the date which the department said those cases were confirmed on.

There is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

Also, there is also a discrepancy between the hospitalization data reported by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and the county hospital data reported by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is because SFDPH receives data from one additional hospital, San Francisco VA Health Care System, that is not required to report to CDPH. “SFDPH statistics will trend higher as long as this hospital has patients admitted as either COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 positive.”