The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides daily updates each morning. We will do the same.

The most recent numbers from the Health Department show 19 newly reported confirmed cases, and no new deaths as of yesterday.

Looking through the revised history the department released of the dates on which cases were confirmed, we can see that of the newly announced cases, one has a confirmed date of Monday, two were confirmed on Friday, and 17 cases were confirmed Saturday.

Also interesting, the number of confirmed cases on Thursday has decreased by one. It isn’t clear if that indicates the Health Department had reason to believe a previously announced case was either reported or confirmed in error, or if the confirmation date of that case has been changed and one of the additions above includes it. We’ve asked the department for clarification and will report back when we hear from them.

Retroactively adjusting the number of confirmed cases on previous dates has the possibility of giving us a more complete picture of the COVID-19 landscape in San Francisco, but it also makes it harder to crunch the numbers and do analysis. For now, our data tracker below is continuing to track the number of reported cases as of the date the information is released by the Health Department, and not tracking the changing confirmation dates. We may still revisit that choice.

Dave Moore, a reader, pulled some interesting insights from the data: In 120 cases of those 81 years or older, there have been 24 deaths – a 20 percent rate; in the 568 cases among 61-81-year-olds, 13 deaths or 2.9 percent and in the 1893 cases under 61, there have been three deaths or 0.16 percent. This aligns with the general trend of COVID hitting the elderly hardest – especially the elderly with underlying conditions.

It is why, one researcher said, that COVID-19 positive Latinx residents, now 46 percent of the total cases, comprise only 6 percent of the total of deaths. The Latinx residents getting sick are young and often – like other young COVID-19 positive residents – asymptomatic.

Our data tracker is embedded below, or click here for a full screen version. And, you can find all of our recent daily tracker stories here.

Please note:

The embedded data tracker below will continue to be updated daily after this post is published.

For the number of confirmed cases each day, our tracker is tracking the date on which the Health Department announced new confirmed cases, not the date which the department said those cases were confirmed on.

There is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

Also, there is also a discrepancy between the hospitalization data reported by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and the county hospital data reported by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is because SFDPH receives data from one additional hospital, San Francisco VA Health Care System, that is not required to report to CDPH. “SFDPH statistics will trend higher as long as this hospital has patients admitted as either COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 positive.”