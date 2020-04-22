Residents and essential workers in San Francisco with COVID-19 symptoms can now be tested for free, Mayor London Breed announced today.

The testing, by appointment, includes all essential workers experiencing symptoms, “employees at private companies and small businesses who are doing essential work, such as grocery store employees, social workers, restaurant workers, transit providers, and delivery workers.”

The mayor’s office said that its new testing program can test as many as 1,500 per day at two testing sites at Piers 30-32 and in SoMa at 7th and Brannan.

The former, which has the ability to serve 1,000 people a day, will be a vast expansion of testing in the city, which reached a high of 532 tests on April 15. It is currently open by appointment. The latter will open on Monday and is meant to serve residents showing symptoms without easy access to medical care.

“Our goal is for every San Francisco resident who has symptoms of COVID-19 to have access to testing,” Breed said in a statement. “We want to ensure all frontline and essential employees that leave their homes every day to serve our residents have a fast, easy, and accessible option for testing.”

She also noted it was important to test “those who don’t have insurance, or who lack access to health care or access to basic services to know they can be tested through CityTestSF and receive the support and health care they need.”

Both sites will be open for drive-through and walk-through, by appointment. Results are expected to take one to three days.

The testing is being done in collaboration with Color, a high-volume testing lab, as well as Carbon Health and One Medical.

The increase in testing will increase the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Francisco, the mayor’s office said. As of Wednesday, there were 1,233 confirmed cases in San Francisco, a 0.2 percent increase from the day before, and 21 confirmed deaths.

The initiative is an expansion of existing testing efforts that launched in early April, in which only frontline health care workers and first responders were eligible for tests.

More details about “CityTestSF” can be found here.