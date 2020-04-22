The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

“The latest count shows that only two people were confirmed positive on Tuesday. It is the lowest number of confirmed cases in one day. It also shows the least number of tests done on a single day – 220 – since March 24 when the city tested 178 people. Out of the 220 tests, only 11 people were confirmed COVID-19 positive.

On Monday, Dr. Grant Colfax, the director of the Department of Public Health, mentioned that the outbreak at the Central Gardens Convalescent Hospital in Japantown recorded 67 confirmed cases and it is unclear if those cases have been added to the citywide totals. The hospital management said the outbreak has been lethal since the first case emerged on March 30.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously passed two emergency legislations to temporarily prohibit rent increases throughout the city and to require certain essential businesses to provide health protections and work schedule flexibilities to employees. Both legislations are currently waiting for the mayor’s approval.

The testing in the Mission’s census tract 229.01 begins Saturday. Mission Local has answered some of the questions we have received from local residents.

In the meantime, the city also announced a relaxation of traffic on some city streets – an effort to give residents more room to exercise.

If you want to hear the top doctors talk about the coronavirus, join Thursday’s ground rounds at UCSF.

Sonoma County has an updated dashboard of cases and deaths in all Bay Area counties that is useful to look at.

And here is their dashboard for the world, the U.S. and California.