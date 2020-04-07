The San Francisco Department of Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same. We are also trying to add data on serious ICU cases, total hospitalizations and recoveries. We will update as we get more information. If the information seems limited, it is. We wrote about these limitations and what they mean here.
San Francisco has one of the least robust websites on COVID-19 cases. If you would like to see how other counties are reporting coronavirus data, Berkeleyside has done a good piece on the different levels of reporting at the county level.
Sonoma County has an updated dashboard of cases and deaths in all Bay Area counties that is useful to look at.
And here is their dashboard for the world, the U.S. and California.
It would be great if you would ask for testing numbers, testing availability, cases, hospitalizations, ICU beds used, ventilators in use and available, as well as deaths. And projections.
And where are we in the triage protocol?
We really should have complete and current information from SF DPH. Very frustrating to be left in the dark out here.
I agree with Elizabeth Zitrin, I am high risk, sheltering in place. We should be able to see the relevant information and to have some idea about when more testing and antibody testing will be available, or at least what is known about this. The lack of information just makes this more depressing and anxiety producing. Any suggestions about how to advocate for more information would be appreciated. The SFDPH information is sorely lacking. This said, I so appreciate early actions to protect us. We seem to be in better shape than so many other places—-but need to know more. Teresa Palmer M.D.
On the bright side, there is more peace in the world. That’s a fair trade off.
Yes, you are right. And we have been asking, but with limited success. We post every data point we get. The city must be feeling some pressure because Dr. Colfax announced at yesterday’s press conference that the department would be premiering a new data dashboard this week. We will link to it as soon as it appears. All the best, Lydia
Thanks for keeping the heat on them!
Thank you for this series.
Am I mis-understanding or am I spotting an error?
The section
COMPARISON: DATA RECEIVED TODAY FROM 7 DAYS AGO
seems to actually be the data from 1 day ago.
Thanks
I agree Sus. The 39 figure appears to be from one day ago, as you note, but has to do with ICU positive cases reported, not total positive cases.
Stop being misleading with your titles. You knowingly wrote the title to make it seem as if the death rate was 8% not a total of 8. This is basic in writing about statistical information, you don’t jump from percentages to a total number.
You are part of the problem. The title should be something such as: cases up 7.4%, deaths at 1.4%.
Or are you intentionally trying to spread more fear and panic?
Calm down, boss. When we use the word “percent” it means “percent” and when we list a number, it means it is the number we said it was.
Please don’t tell us what our motivations are. You don’t know what our motivations are, and misleading people is never our goal.
Also, you could always read the article. I find this helps.
Yours,
JE
I read that Los Angeles county posts detailed information showing locations of outbreak clusters- I think SF should be doing the same thing. If we could see a map that shows where clusters of outbreaks are taking place I think it would help a LOT.
Thank you SO much for aggregating this data. It’s crazy that SFDPH isn’t doing this (publicly, at least.) As I haven’t seen our data plotted on a graph, I did it myself:
https://plotly.com/~lateralfilms/4.embed
I’ll try to keep it updated.
Thank you for that. Its a surprise to me that the death rate seems to be at 1.3% of confirmed cases; higher than flu (0.!~%). but not the 3-5% earlier predicted.
I think this data is WAY too shaky to deduce anything about death rate. I’m sure there are many, many asymptomatic or mild cases not reflected here, as well as deaths that weren’t reported as Covid-19.
I wouldn’t shoot the messenger. Thanks for the work that you are doing.
San Francisco may have one of the “least robust websites”, but it also has one of the best responses to the pandemic in the entire country.
It’s about priorities. To me, keeping people alive and healthy is an order of magnitude more important than having a “dashboard” for armchair epidemiologists to fiddle around with. Not even close.
Joe —
San Francisco is part of the six-county shelter-in-place order. Other counties under the same order are providing much, much more data.
I’m not sure why you think a robust response and robust data reporting are an either-or. Why would that make sense?
Requesting San Francisco to provide data at the level of Santa Clara, Sonoma, or Solano County isn’t a Herculean ask.
Yours,
JE
San Francisco did had a good start,
but we’re now weeks in, and there is still a continuing failure on handling homeless, and hand washing stations, and tracing.
The flip flopping on Moscone Center and Palace of Fine Arts as further example.
Muni doesn’t inform which buses were driven by Coronavirus positive driver to facilitate tracing.
ya, it doesn’t have to be an either-or scenario – sonoma county is having no problem. Beyond that the bay area is full of people with backgrounds in biological sciences who understand that data (not to mention loads of data scientists), and even if someone doesn’t have that background doesn’t mean the data shouldn’t be shared