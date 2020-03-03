Please return to this page throughout the day for results, updates, analysis, and coverage from Mission Local

Update, 2:20 p.m.

John’s Grill Election Day Luncheon: A wan crowd in a sick city

The traditional Election Day luncheon at John’s Grill, a chance for San Franciscans to enjoy a free lunch and gawk and unindicted co-conspirators, took place as usual today.

But, truth be told, this is not a traditional Election Day.

And while the turnout today was by no means sparse, it was, in comparison with past years, rather wan. Everyone was bunched up around the front door, but, like a Muni bus, there was plenty of space in the back.

The floor was a lot cleaner, though. And the food was a lot better.

Why did people stay away? All the reasons you’d think they would. One, today’s is only a primary election, with the most compelling matters taking place on a state and national level. Two, eating out of open troughs of food alongside anyone and everyone who ducked in off the streets may not be the hottest ticket at the onset of a pandemic.

But the sickness many chose to avoid today was more metaphysical than physical. It’s the sickness of the San Francisco condition.

This is a clubby city and the Election Day luncheon at John’s Grill is San Francisco at its clubbiest. Politicians and power brokers and captains of industry and various political kneecappers and backslappers converge for (free) food and (free) booze and gaze over each others’ shoulders at other eminences while holding serial political discussions.

That’s a very San Francisco scene all right. But, in the wake of the FBI’s Jan. 27 arrest of ex-Public Works boss Mohammed Nuru and the revelation of a long-running investigation into this city’s culture of casual corruption, scenes like the above take on a different cast.

It’s harder to shrug your shoulders and say “it is what it is” when what it is is the matter of a federal probe — an ongoing federal probe, as well as an investigation by the City Attorney and, potentially, the D.A. to boot.

So, that’s the pandemic that a number of folks evidently decided to avoid today. That pandemic’s Patient Zero presided over today’s festivities out front while outfitted in a royal blue fedora, while speaking to a longtime soldier in his political army who had earlier pleaded no contest to political corruption charges. That’s not a scene for everyone.

“Hey, we’re in back,” said a less ostentatious politician, enjoying a quick plate of caesar salad in the shadows. Another city politico wondered how long it’d be before a paper trail in one of several ongoing inquiries traced back to the very site in which everyone was mingling.

Handshakes — or, considering these times, fist-bumps — were proffered and dignitaries made their exits. Stevie Wonder’s “Superstitious” blared on the loudspeakers.

Very superstitious/

Writing’s on the wall

How on the nose. All of it.

— Joe Eskenazi

Original post, 6 a.m.

To paraphrase Clubber Lang, my prediction for today’s California Primary: “Pain.”

The great state of Iowa has set the bar low in vote-counting (just as it did in pizza toppings). So while nobody is expecting an Iowa Caucus-level disaster tonight, there is reason to expect a somewhat chaotic process both in San Francisco and throughout the state.

At the end of the day on Monday, some 90,000 ballots had arrived at San Francisco City Hall. The last three presidential primaries have averaged around 64 percent turnout here, notes Election Department boss John Arntz. Considering that, he says, we’re running about 25 percent lower than expected on ballots returned thus far.

But we may make up for that, and then some — and all at once.

If large numbers of people drop off their vote-by-mail ballots at polling places today, a massive percentage of votes may remain uncounted at day’s end. Considering late absentee votes, provisional votes, and conditional voter registration ballots, perhaps 100,000 or even 140,000 ballots may be piled up at end-of-day, requiring days of patient counting.

Nobody is patient anymore.

And this pattern will be repeated throughout California. In this state, mail ballots are valid up to three days after Election Day. In this state, you can register and vote on the day of the election — and provisional and conditional ballots require individual scrutiny, which takes more time.

And there are other factors that portend a flood of late-arriving California ballots. The political data maven Paul Mitchell notes that the state’s most reliable Democratic voters have, so far, returned their ballots at a far lower clip than was the case in 2016.

These are people who figure to vote. They always vote. So what gives? It is what you think it is: They’re waiting to see if any more Democratic presidential hopefuls drop out, or who has momentum, or who does not. We may yet have a stronger turnout than in 2016, but a later one.

Anecdotal evidence backs up Mitchell’s contention; Arntz confirms that, after Pete Buttigieg suspended his campaign, “we got calls right away.” And, no, you can’t undo your vote. Maybe you could’ve done it a month ago, but not now. Between Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, the Chronicle’s preferred candidate Amy Klobuchar and others, there figure to be many wasted votes in this and every California city.

It may be old-hat for San Franciscans, but outside observers figure to be thrown by potential large-scale shifts in voting returns after the polls close. As vote counts stretch on, don’t expect nuance from these low-information critics of the sort who blame ranked-choice voting for our slow process. Absent that excuse there are so many others to concoct: general ineptitude, crackpot conspiracies, undocumented immigrants, needles and feces on the street, etc.

Just remember: This is a low-barrier voting state, and that’s good. But that leads to slow counting. That’s the trade-off.

The top of the ballot is, in more ways than one, dictating today’s election. We’re also voting on judges and the Democratic County Central Committee among other races — but nobody is holding onto their ballots until the last moment due to that.

Other candidate races of note include the United States House of Representatives in District 12, where upstart Shahid Buttar and others are hoping to unseat Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House.

Buttar is, to put it mildly, an underdog. Much of his ostensible momentum evaporated after Pelosi initiated impeachment proceedings — but his campaign reports its best fund-raising totals after that. He has raised more than half a million dollars; he is a serious candidate who is running a serious race.

The ultimate goal for Buttar is to finish in the top-two, and earn a rematch with Pelosi in November.

The same goes for 25-year-old Jackie Fielder, who is taking on State Sen. Scott Wiener. Fielder and her team are confident they’ll earn the November rematch, and feel they can improve whatever showing they register today with eight more months in the field; Fielder has only campaigned in earnest for fewer than two months.

In something of a rarity, Wiener and Fielder echoed talking points: “I just need to make it to November,” Wiener said prior to today’s voting. “That’s all. I take nothing for granted.”

If Bernie Sanders does indeed win California and go on to the Democratic nomination, both Fielder and Buttar see this as a boon for them. It may be — and it may not be. Sanders in 2016 endorsed Jane Kim in her state senate campaign and, this year, endorsed Supervisor Dean Preston in his November re-election bid. He may yet see fit to offer his benediction to Fielder — but Buttar is a dicier proposition.

When on March 1 Sanders was asked, point-blank, to weigh in on his staunch supporter’s race vs. a vital Democratic Party kingmaker and fund-raiser, he hardly offered a reciprocal endorsement.

“I have not been involved in that race at all, period,” he told ABC’s Liz Kreutz tersely. “I have known Nancy Pelosi for many, many years and I think under very difficult circumstances she’s doing a good job.”

So, that happened. We’ll keep an eye on that.

Finally, San Franciscans will be voting on five measures including Proposition A, a $845 million bond for City College’s crumbling campuses that requires only 55 percent to pass; Prop. D, a vacancy tax for landlords who leave storefronts empty; and Prop. E, which would tie office construction tallies to affordable housing production.

To varying degrees all of these are expected to pass. But several of the measures, like Prop. D, do require a two-thirds approval — and it’s not like voters are especially confident in government these days.

Polls close tonight at 8 p.m. and the first vote totals — the 90,000-odd ballots already in the can plus a few others — will be publicized at around 8:45 p.m. Three more tallies will be released, with the last coming at about midnight.

We’ll be covering the election all day until late. Check back early and often.