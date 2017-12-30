The most-read Mission Local stories in 2017

Art topped crime this year, and Dolores Park and murals were featured in several of the top stories. I got through the top 10, but continued because I loved the story about the twerking reveler. It was written by a community contributor and it demonstrates how just one person can change the dynamic of an evening.

Coming in at number 12, Laura Wenus’s vigilant reporting on St. Luke’s sub-acute facility helped make sure hospital administrators took responsibility for its patients. I stopped my list at number 13 with the defensive boulders, an excellent story by Julian Mark that came from being diligent — checking up on an encampment that everyone said was cleared.

Mission Local had more than a million unique readers in 2017, up by 15 percent from 2016, pages views increased by 42 percent to 4.8 million.