The most-read Mission Local stories in 2017

Art topped crime this year, and Dolores Park and murals were featured in several of the top stories. I got through the top 10, but continued because I loved the story about the twerking reveler. It was written by a community contributor and it demonstrates how just one person can change the dynamic of an evening.
Coming in at number 12, Laura Wenus’s vigilant reporting on St. Luke’s sub-acute facility helped make sure hospital administrators took responsibility for its patients. I stopped my list at number 13 with the defensive boulders, an excellent story by Julian Mark that came from being diligent — checking up on an encampment that everyone said was cleared.
Mission Local had more than a million unique readers in 2017, up by 15 percent from 2016, pages views increased by 42 percent to 4.8 million.
- Much of the Mexican Museum’s pre-Hispanic Collection insignificant or fake
- Pair of San Francisco 49ers players outthink, outrun, would-be armed robbers
- Local Rapper Rappin 4 Tay arrested in SF’s Mission
- Glorious Saturday transforms Dolores Park into a trash dump by Sunday
- Dolores Park style an off the shoulder day
- Immigration Agents Attempt arrest at Mission District Community Center
- Group beats, stabs youth in Dolores Park
- Controversial new mural in SF Mission already defaced
- Mission’s culture not for sale, but it can be painted over
- Police clash with skateboarders at Dolores Park
- Violence erupts at Dolores Park, twerking reveler changes the mood
- Sub-acute patients at St. Luke’s find no place to go
- Defensive boulders arrive at a cleared SF encampment
