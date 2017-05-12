Local rapper Rappin’ 4-Tay arrested in SF Mission

Police confirmed the arrest of San Francisco rapper Anthony Forté , better known by his stage name, Rappin’ 4-Tay, following a Mission Local reader’s report that alleged Forté to be the suspect in an attempted home invasion on Wednesday morning.

San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Robert Rueca said that police responded to a call at 5:18 a.m. on May 10 of “someone trying to break into someone’s house on a unit block of Woodward Street,” between Valencia and Mission streets at 14th Street.

The caller gave a suspect description of the person attempting to break into the home, and police detained a man matching that description close by, said Rueca.

That person was identified as 49-year-old Forté, a well-known rapper from San Francisco’s Fillmore District. Forté was arrested for an outstanding warrant in another county, said Rueca.

A Mission Local reader who lives on the block where the arrest occurred said she witnessed the incident, and that another neighbor later informed her of the suspect’s identity.

Forté, known for his 1994 hit “Playaz Club,” among others, appeared on records by Too $hort and Tupac Shakur.

