Violence erupts at Dolores Park, twerking reveler changes the mood

A witness wrote to Mission Local describing a Sunday night party in Dolores Park that “was a lot messier” than we described in our earlier story. She said the police response time was delayed.

“They didn’t need all the officers on the Castro, they needed a couple around Dolores. This is my fourth Pride and usually everyone ends at Dolores on Sunday, but I’ve never seen it get that nuts.”

Police said that a 28-year-old man was stabbed just before 8 p.m. and was being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The SFPD did not have officers in the park at the time. “At the time we were focused on the Pride events” and other problems around the city, said SFPD spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca.

He added that the victim said he bumped into someone at the park and then realized when the suspect bumped him, he had been stabbed.

Here is an account from an eyewitness. If you have video, please send it to info@missionlocal.com.

It was a group of juveniles escalating the entire scenario. There was not enough police presence around Dolores Park to keep the situation from escalating and the police didn’t arrive until around 30 – 45 minutes after the fight ended…(Note: Police arrived around 9 p.m.) I watched from my group in the middle of the park as the girls got hit with the bottle, everyone just kept getting rowdy and recording on their phones. A group of guys beside me was cheering on the whole ordeal and filming. Then the energy of everything shifted and there was some definite animosity in the air. It was all really disorienting and happened super fast. All of a sudden on the other side of the park opposite the bathrooms a guy got chased down and about four guys brought him down and started kicking him on the ground. They were really kicking him and beating him badly. I heard someone say there was a knife. Again, no one deescalated and a mob formed around the fight. Everyone recorded the incident…I watched him get curb stomped. It was really extreme. Like a bad episode of Black Mirror. No one did anything to stop it, everyone was just filming and watching. The only thing that seemed to stop the whole scenario was when a tall, wiry and really stoned gay guy named Cameron near my group began twerking and the whole mob of people ran at him and began to dance around him.

Cameron, the witness wrote, got nervous and said he was too high and didn’t really know what was happening “only that he felt like the only thing he could do about the energy was to dance.”

Sounds silly, but he probably saved someone’s life with a twerk! People started dancing, but there was still a lot of negativity in the air. People started dispersing and the dancing probably staved off anymore fights until the police surrounded the place. When I was leaving the place there was a man being treated in a fire truck and there was a woman talking to police who had his blood on her. I was standing next to the fire truck waiting for my Uber. A girl in my group said she heard the girl who had blood on her that her friend got stabbed. The overwhelming issue here was not just the trash everywhere (which was sad) but the lack of any sort of police presence around the park. There was no reason for any of the fighting. Had there been a friendly police presence around the park like there was around the parade the entire situation would have been avoided. The entire time the fight was occurring I kept thinking “this will be stopped any second by an officer we don’t realize is there.” There was so much alcohol and drug use, of course there was going to be a fight. By the time the police arrived we all were already dispersing from the area so of course no arrests were made. This group of guys totally jumped the kid and bolted the second the dancing started.