The latest victims of the yearslong payroll debacle that destabilized the San Francisco Unified School District — during which thousands of employees went underpaid, improperly paid or unpaid — would appear to be its youngest yet.

District youth outreach workers are high school students hired as interns to evangelize to their peers about health and wellness matters as far-ranging as nutrition, ergonomics and smoking cessation. They earn $18.93 an hour with a ceiling of 70 hours, which translates into a maximum yearly payment of some $1,325. Considering many of the youth outreach workers are underprivileged, this is a welcome sum.

Or at least it would be. Youth outreach workers receive two paychecks a year, and the most recent should’ve been delivered on Dec. 27. And yet, for a number of them — including 12 at John O’Connell High School alone — paychecks were either light, late or nonexistent.

“I was expecting $300 or so. I worked all the hours possible,” O’Connell senior Henry Cruz said this week. “I didn’t get anything.”

For Cruz, this is not a trifling matter. Money, he says, is tight. He is responsible for obtaining his own clothes and meals. That paycheck was earmarked for “food for me.” He’s getting by on money given to him by his older brother.

Christina Lopez, who oversees the youth outreach workers at O’Connell, this month wrote to the district about her students’ delinquent payments. She received a written reply stating that “all students were sent out payments by SFUSD payroll on time” by Dec. 27 — and that the problem may lie with the post office.

If so, it marks a dark day for the United States Postal Service — one dozen O’Connell students alone were affected. What’s more, Mission Local obtained written accounts from youth outreach coordinators at multiple other San Francisco campuses confirming that their students, too, were not paid. All told, youth outreach workers at at least four campuses did not receive their December check.

“Our understanding is that most Youth Outreach Workers received their checks,” writes district spokesperson Laura Dudnick. “ However, as soon as we learned that a few Youth Outreach Workers did not receive their checks in the mail, we began the process of requesting checks to be reissued. We are reissuing the checks to those who did not receive them, and the Youth Outreach Workers will receive their checks soon.”

It would be difficult to blame the post office, meanwhile, for the problems with O’Connell junior Danny Landaverde’s check. It reached him just fine — but he was only credited for 11 hours of work when he put in far more than that.

“I was really expecting a good paycheck — maybe $600 or $700. I got less than $200,” he says. For Landaverde, who is saving up to buy a car, it was a demoralizing experience. “It just made me not want to come to the meetings anymore. In my head, it’s like what’s the point? I’ll either not get paid or paid the wrong amount.”

And that’s a gripe he can share with his teachers: In January 2022, the district debuted a new payroll system called EMPowerSF; it cost some $13.7 million out of the box and failed, immediately and catastrophically, by underpaying, mis-paying or just not paying thousands of district employees. After sinking more than $40 million into the system, the district may now scrap EMPowerSF altogether, perhaps as soon as this year.

The district, in fact, was months late this summer in sending a $1,600 stipend to the community health outreach workers like Lopez, who oversee the youth outreach workers.

“We sincerely apologize for the impact that this issue may have caused our Youth Outreach Workers,” wrote Dudnick. “ We value the thought, time and effort that Youth Outreach Workers put into their role, and are doing everything we can to rectify this situation.”

Dudnick insisted that all checks were mailed on Dec. 27. “Without wanting to speculate as to why the checks were not delivered in the mail to some students, we are now working to confirm that we have the correct mailing addresses for students.”

Youth outreach workers are slated to attend a district-wide training session on Wednesday — and will be paid for their time. Several of the young workers, however, told Mission Local that they would not attend due to lack of prior payment.

“It’s kind of my first job so I wanted to get paid, obviously,” said O’Connell 10th grader Penelope Anderson.

Anderson’s mother is a teacher in the district. And while she has not yet been affected by the EMPower debacle, her paraeducators have been. “They don’t want to come in and help,” says Anderson. “She gets that.” Accordingly, Anderson had no plans to attend a work event on work time when she hadn’t been paid for her work.

“As an SFUSD alum, it pisses me off they have to go through this stuff,” says Lopez, O’Connell’s community health outreach worker, who graduated from Washington High in 2004 and was a youth outreach worker herself.

“It really doesn’t take too much effort to pay these kids.”